Dunkin' Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship

Ms. Martin brings more than two decades of advertising and marketing experience and expertise to Dunkin' Donuts. During the past 14 years in leadership roles at MullenLowe, she directed transformative identity and positioning campaigns for several iconic brands such as JetBlue, Century21, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and many more. Previously, Ms. Martin also worked at several top advertising agencies throughout the country. She is a graduate of Wellesley College.

"Drayton has a long and successful track record in creating compelling creative work and leading strong teams that have helped transform leading global consumer companies," said Tony Weisman. "Her extensive experience makes her well-positioned to lead and advance our creative vision and long-term strategic plans to drive engagement and excitement for the Dunkin' Donuts brand, and strengthen our position as the leading on-the-go, beverage-led brand."

About Dunkin' Donuts

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' Donuts is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' Donuts is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' Donuts has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' Donuts is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

