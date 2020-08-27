Dunkin' Foundation Provides Another $1 Million in Emergency Funding to Alleviate Hunger

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation today announced the activation of an additional $1 million in emergency hunger relief grants in response to the unprecedented need to combat hunger and food insecurity. This latest round of funding follows closely on the heels of the Foundation's $1.25 million in grants distributed in March to support health and hunger relief organizations during the early days of the pandemic. With these newest grants, the Foundation will be focusing on non-profit organizations dedicated to the support of underserved communities that have been the hardest hit.

September is Hunger Action Month, and the need is especially dire this year. More than 54 million people may experience food insecurity this year, including a potential 18 million children, according to Feeding America. Food banks, food pantries and other hunger relief organizations around the country continue to see unprecedented, record demand.

Understanding this urgent need, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation will process grant applications for this new round of funding on a rolling basis, beginning today, and donations will be made immediately upon approval. Nonprofits are invited to apply for a grant at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/hungeraction.

Additionally, during Hunger Action Month in September, for every gift card purchased at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com, Dunkin' will donate $1 to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to support hunger relief in underserved communities, up to $100,000. Guests can also make a donation to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation to support the hunger relief grants at www.bringjoy.org.

"Fewer volunteers, disruption in the transportation system and a lack of food salvage from grocery stores and restaurants has made it much more difficult to distribute food to those who need it. This is happening at a time when need has dramatically increased due to wide-spread job loss from the coronavirus pandemic and the reduction of weekly payments from the government," said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "This latest round of grants will have an immediate impact on underserved communities and will support the incredible hunger relief organizations that have kept America running over the past few months."

Along with providing a total of $2.25 million in emergency grants for health and hunger organizations during the pandemic, Dunkin', the Foundation and Dunkin' franchisees have also delivered hundreds of thousands of free cups of coffee and donuts to more than 300 hospitals and emergency sites across the U.S. In addition, the Foundation introduced the Hero Recharge program, a first-of-its-kind outdoor adventure program designed to help nurses and other healthcare professionals cope with significant traumatic stress resulting from being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $26 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

