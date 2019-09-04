Dunkin' Gets Football Fans Pregame-Ready with Game-Day Offer All Season Long for DD Perks® Members

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin', a longtime partner of the New England Patriots, is keeping DD Perks® Members and New England Patriots fans running throughout the football season.

To kick off the 2019 season of the New England Patriots, Dunkin' is celebrating the team's sixth World Champion title by offering 6x the points for DD Perks Members*, equating to 30 points per dollar spent – rather than five – on any size Hot or Iced Coffee for the home opener on September 8.

For the remainder of the 2019 season, DD Perks Members will earn 2x on any size Hot or Iced Coffee – equating to 10 points per dollar rather than five – when they pay with an enrolled Dunkin' card, order via On-the-Go Mobile Ordering, or scan their loyalty ID at checkout in participating markets.* The offer will be valid at participating Dunkin' locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut (excluding Fairfield County), Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island, and Essex and Clinton counties in New York.

"Dunkin' is now offering New Englanders double the reasons to enroll in DD Perks and up their pregame celebration all season long. After all, game day isn't just about football, it's about fueling up for a day of fun," said Suzanne Pingeton, Integrated Marketing Director-Northeast at Dunkin'. "What better way to get ready for kickoff than with a fresh coffee; whether you are bringing a Box O' Joe® home for a watch party, or making an afternoon Iced Coffee run before going out for the game, we're here to fuel your pre-game ritual each week."

Dunkin' fans throughout New England are eligible to earn double the points on the following regular season game days:

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 *special offer: six times points Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019



The DD Perks Rewards Program rewards guests nationwide with points toward free Dunkin' beverages for every purchase they make at participating Dunkin' locations. With DD Perks, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' when they pay using an enrolled Dunkin' card, order via On-the-Go Mobile Ordering, or scan their loyalty ID at checkout in participating markets. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants. To enroll in DD Perks and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com or download the mobile app.

Dunkin' gives DD Perks Members the opportunity to order ahead and skip the wait in-store through On-the-Go Mobile Ordering. DD Perks Members can place a mobile order up to 24 hours in advance, select their desired location, and then simply confirm via the Dunkin' Mobile® App when they are ready to pick up their order inside the restaurant, or at the drive-thru. In the restaurant, DD Perks Members can skip the wait in-store and go straight to pick up their items at a designated area. They also have the ability to save their recent orders as a favorite to speed up their next Dunkin' run.

To learn more about the game day offer, follow Dunkin' locally on Twitter.

*Excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and Frozen Coffee.

