Dunkin' is Teaming up with the New York Yankees and New York Mets to Raise a Cup to Coaches throughout New York Tri-State Area

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to give your favorite baseball or softball coach the Suite Life? Dunkin', the Official Coffee of the New York Mets and New York Yankees, is launching a grand slam sweepstakes to honor New York Tri-State Area* coaches who have kept their local communities and youth teams running this season. The "Raise a Cup to Coaches" sweepstakes will give both nominators and coaches alike the chance to win great prizes and once-in-a-lifetime stadium experiences.

Now through August 15, people can nominate a deserving coach at https://www.dunkinpromotion.com/Newyork for a chance to win great prizes from both the New York Mets and New York Yankees, including:

Grand Slam Prize: For the Winning Coach (2 Winners):

Suite Night at New York Mets or New York Yankees game

Free Dunkin' Coffee for a Year for both winning coach and nominator**

$5 Dunkin' Gift Cards for winning coach's team (up to a maximum of 15)

Fans in the Stand Prize (4 Winners):

$50 Dunkin' Gift Card for nominator and winner

Dunkin' Gift Card for nominator and winner $5 Dunkin' Gift Cards for winning coach's team (up to a maximum of 15)

Dunkin' Gift Cards for winning coach's team (up to a maximum of 15) Two (2) tickets to a New York Mets or New York Yankees game for winning coach

NY Fan Central Prize (10 Winners):

$25 Dunkin' Gift Card for nominator and coach

"Baseball and softball coaches spend countless hours teaching and nurturing their teams and have always been important members of our local communities," said Tara Carson, Director of Field Marketing New York at Dunkin'. "Whether it's your mom, dad or a neighbor in your community, Dunkin' and our New York Tri-State area franchisees want to hear your stories and raise our cup to all of the dedicated coaches with some amazing experiences and prizes."

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

For Official Rules and Entry Period Dates, visit: http://www.dunkinpromotion.com/Newyork.

*The NY Tri-State area include stores in the following counties:

New York: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester

New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

Connecticut: Fairfield

**Free Coffee for a Year prize fulfilled in Dunkin' Gift Cards in the amount of $598.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID OUTSIDE ELIGIBILITY AREA AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Entrants must be legal U.S. residents of one of the following counties in one of the following states/counties: New York counties; Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester; New Jersey counties; Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren; and Connecticut counties: Fairfield ("Eligibility Area"), who are 18+. Nominees must be a youth or high school sports coaches, who are legal U.S. residents of the Eligibility Area, 18+. Starts on 7/12/21 at 12:00 a.m. ET; ends 8/15/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET (w/ 5 Entry Periods). For Official Rules and Entry Period Dates, visit: www.dunkinpromotion.com/Newyork Sponsor: Dunkin' Brands, Inc.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's New Era Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

