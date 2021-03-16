Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation Announces Another $1 Million in Funding to Fight Hunger Tweet this

Hunger and food security remain dire issues for families across the United States a year into the COVID-19 crisis. Due to the pandemic, more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity, including a potential 18 million children, according to Feeding America. Because of that, food banks around the country are struggling to keep up with the immediate need. A recent survey by Feeding America found more than 80 percent of food banks in its network are serving more people during the pandemic than before. While the increased demand has become a "new normal" for them, food banks are in serious need of food and resources.

"In March 2020, when the Foundation announced its first emergency relief grants, we didn't know how wide the impact of the pandemic would be or how long the crisis would last. We did know the need was growing exponentially, so we acted fast to get funds in the hands of those who could make a difference," said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "One year later, we know the vast need is ongoing. Communities need continued support, just as much now as they did at the beginning of the crisis."

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation will process grant applications for this new round of funding on a rolling basis, beginning today, March 16, and donations will be made immediately upon approval. Nonprofits are invited to apply for a grant at https://www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/2021-hunger-relief-grants/.

Along with providing a total of $3.25 million in emergency grants for health and hunger organizations during the pandemic, Dunkin', the Foundation, and Dunkin' franchisees have also delivered more than one hundred thousand cups of free coffee and donuts to more than 300 hospitals and emergency sites across the U.S. In addition, the Foundation introduced the Hero Recharge program, a first-of-its-kind outdoor adventure program designed to help nurses and other healthcare professionals cope with significant traumatic stress resulting from being on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Caroline Medeiros

781-737-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation