Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation Announces First-Ever Dunkin' JOY Run to Support Health and Hunger Relief for Children

CANTON, Mass., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when many people are seeking fun, new ways to stay in touch with friends and family and stay active, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation today announced its first-ever Dunkin' JOY Run. The virtual program kicks off on August 1 and invites Dunkin' fans across the country to run or walk throughout the month of August. All funds raised for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation through the Dunkin' JOY Run will be directed to health and hunger organizations supporting children in underserved communities.

Beginning today, runners and walkers can register to participate in the Dunkin' JOY Run at www.bringjoy.org. Participants who register at the Dunkin' Runner level will receive a Dunkin' JOY Run t-shirt, as well as the opportunity to see their picture displayed on one of Dunkin's hometown billboards in Boston this year. Additionally, the first 50 registrants will receive Dunkin' inspired goodr sunglasses and the first 1,000 registrants will receive a virtual swag bag with coupons from Saucony, Crocs and BARK. All registrants will receive digital photo filters and gifs so they can share their progress on social media during the month.

Dunkin' JOY Run participants can fundraise to support the Foundation and receive incentives for their fundraising achievements, with no minimum fundraising requirement to participate. Participants can create a personal fundraising page and fundraise as individuals, join a team, or start a team. As they hit fundraising levels, participants will become eligible to receive Dunkin' shoelaces, hats, coffee mugs and sweatshirts – with the top fundraising individual receiving free coffee for a year donated by Dunkin'.

"While America runs on Dunkin', this virtual race is a way to keep America runnin', all for a good cause," said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "This year has been unlike any other and has only strengthened our commitment to the communities and families we serve. We're looking forward to getting out there and running to raise funds for health and hunger relief for children in underserved communities."

During registration, runners and walkers can choose a running club and set a mileage goal based on their level of commitment.

Dunkin' Runner ($65) : For runners or walkers who set a goal of completing 100 miles in the month of August. This group will be eligible for incentives as they hit fundraising and mileage goals.

For runners or walkers who set a goal of completing 100 miles in the month of August. This group will be eligible for incentives as they hit fundraising and mileage goals. Original Brew Crew ($35) : For people of all abilities. This group is eligible for fundraising incentives.

For people of all abilities. This group is eligible for fundraising incentives. Munchkins® Milers ($10) : For younger walkers and runners.

To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, and find additional details about the Dunkin' JOY Run, visit www.bringjoy.org.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $25 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

