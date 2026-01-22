DUNKIN'® JOY IN CHILDHOOD FOUNDATION® AWARDS MORE THAN $1.6 MILLION TO KIDS BATTLING HUNGER AND ILLNESS IN METRO NY

68 Nonprofit Organizations Receive Funding to Fight Child Hunger and Bring Joy to Kids Facing Illness across Dunkin' Communities

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Dunkin'® Joy in Childhood Foundation announced it awarded more than $1.6 million in grants and Signature Impact Programs to 68 nonprofit organizations across the New York metro region in 2025. Funding supported programs that bring joy to children facing illness or food insecurity in 2025 and Signature Program grants awarded will be leveraged into 2026. Each year, the Foundation supports both longstanding partners and new grantees that directly assist children and families during some of life's most challenging moments.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation has four Signature Programs: Dunkin' Joyful Spaces, Dunkin' Prom, Connecting Joy, and Dogs for Joy. These initiatives – including eight in Metro NY for 2025 – deliver meaningful, lasting impact for children and families served specifically by hospitals and community health centers. Benefitting organizations included:

Sunrise Day Camps Association Inc. received a grant to provide free, full summer day-camp experiences for more than 1,000 children with cancer and their siblings in Long Island and Pearl River, creating spaces where kids can laugh, build friendships, and enjoy these childhood moments.

The Boomer Esiason Foundation received a grant to support its scholarship program for adolescents living with cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as for siblings and children of individuals with CF. This cause is one that Dunkin' and the Foundation have rallied behind for years, with funding helping students pursue higher education and plan for their futures despite ongoing medical and financial challenges.

St. Joseph's Health unveiled its new children's hospital playrooms earlier this year, made possible in part by a "Joyful Spaces" grant from the Foundation, designed to provide patients with an escape from the traditional hospital setting. A "Dogs for Joy" grant also allowed the hospital to add a full-time facility dog from Canine Companions to provide comfort and companionship to young patients during their stays.

Dunkin' franchisees also play an active role in the Joy in Childhood Foundation's work across the region, serving as generous donors, encouraging local nonprofit organizations to apply for funding, and a committee of franchisees help guide how grant dollars are allocated to best support community needs.

"This year's grants reflect what we're hearing from our communities," said Tara Carson, Dunkin' Field Marketing Director in the region. "From increased demand at food banks to the need for moments of normalcy for children who are hospitalized, these organizations are stepping up in meaningful ways – whether that's putting meals on tables or creating spaces where kids can simply be kids. We're proud to support these organizations as they continue to show up for families across the area."

2025 grants awarded to hunger relief organizations amid heightened demand included Fulfill (The Foodbank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties), Table to Table, The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, Feeding Westchester, Food Bank For New York City, and others. In addition, the Foundation donated 23,310 meals through Long Island Cares, helping ensure children and families had access to consistent, nutritious food throughout Long Island.

Through continued grantmaking and community partnerships, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation remains focused on supporting children and bringing them joy when they need it most. For more information about the Joy in Childhood Foundation, please visit https://joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals, and other nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $70 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, visit joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com .

