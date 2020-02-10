Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation Awards Over $740,000 in Local Grants

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation awarded $743,250 in grants to 43 organizations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island to kick off the new decade. The grants support the Foundation's mission to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

The grant recipients will be awarded during various events throughout the region during special check presentations scheduled at a later date.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

Interfaith Human Services of Putnam ( Putnam, CT )

( ) Hole In The Wall Gang Fund, Inc. ( New Haven, CT )

) End Hunger Connecticut, Inc. ( Hartford, CT )

) Feed Branford Kids, Inc. ( Branford, CT )

) Cheshire Community Food Pantry, Inc. ( Cheshire, CT )

) Boys And Girls Club Of Greater Salem, Inc. ( Salem, MA )

) Boston Children's Hospital ( Boston, MA )

) Food For Free Committees, Inc. ( Cambridge, MA )

) Family Reach ( Boston, MA )

) Jett Foundation ( Plymouth, MA )

) Li Fraumeni Syndrome Association ( Holliston, MA )

) The Urban Farming Institute of Boston , Inc. ( Mattapan, MA )

, Inc. ( ) Merrimack Valley Young Mens Christian Association, Inc. ( Lawrence, MA )

) Nurtury, Inc. ( Roxbury, MA )

) Spina Bifida Association Of Greater New England, Inc. ( Milford, MA )

) Interfaith Social Services ( Quincy, MA )

) Weymouth Council For The Hungry James J Dowd ( Rockland, MA )

) Metrowest YMCA ( Framingham, MA )

) Greater Attleboro Area Council For Children, Inc. ( Attleboro, MA )

) Creative Hub Worcester ( Worcester, MA )

) Acord, Inc. ( Hamilton, MA )

) Bay State Community Services, Inc. ( Quincy MA )

) The Dimock Center ( Roxbury, MA )

) Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress ( Burlington, MA )

) South Shore YMCA ( Norwell, MA )

) Team IMPACT ( Quincy, MA )

) Dream Day On Cape Cod ( Brewster, MA )

) Lucy's Love Bus ( Amesbury, MA )

) Eastern Maine Medical Center ( Bangor, ME )

) Augusta Food Bank ( Augusta, ME )

) Retts Roost (Ogonquit, ME)

Grahamtastic Connection ( Springvale, ME )

) New Hampshire Catholic Charities, Inc. ( Manchester, NH )

) End 68 Hours Of Hunger Barnstead ( Barnstead, NH )

) Boys & Girls Clubs Of Warwick ( Warwick, RI )

) The Tomorrow Fund ( Providence, RI )

) Elisha Project ( Rumford, RI )

) Upper Valley Haven, Inc. ( White River Junction, VT )

) Gabriels Children Of The Green Mountains Inc ( Bomoseen, VT )

) Committee On Temporary Shelter (COTS) ( Burlington, VT )

) Intervale Center Inc ( Burlington, VT )

) Vermont Childrens Trust Foundation ( Burlington, VT )

) Vermont's Camp Ta-Kum-Ta ( South Hero, VT )

"The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is honored to support so many organizations across New England," said Victor Carvalho, Dunkin' Franchisee and Northeast Chapter Co-Chair of the Foundation. "All 43 selected this year do exemplary work to provide joy to kids and strengthen their communities."

Since launching in 2006, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $25 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country.

To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit https://www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/ or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JoyInChildhoodFoundation/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/joyinchildhood/.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $25 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.bringjoy.org/.

