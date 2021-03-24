Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation Helps Bring the Joy of Summer Camp to Kids Battling Illness with $500,000 in Grants Tweet this

While the past year was challenging for the camps, it was even more difficult for children living with cancer and other serious illnesses. Many are at higher risk for COVID-19 infection and complications, so their families had to take extra care to prevent exposure. Remote learning, canceled activities, isolation from friends, and increased anxiety became parts of everyday life, on top of regular doctor's office visits and treatments. Giving these children an opportunity to experience summer at one of these special camps can bring joy, friendship, and confidence, all in a safe environment.

"If 2020 was tough for healthy kids, it was that much harder for those living with serious illness," said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "Our goal is to bring joy, which is what these camps have been doing for years for children battling illness, and it is a mission we at the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation are proud to support."

The Foundation has a mission of bringing joy to kids battling hunger or illness, and has funded camps like Camp Sunshine, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp and Camp Okizu in the past. These camps offer unique experiences and medical support as needed to ensure a safe experience.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation will process grant applications for this funding on a rolling basis, beginning today, March 24, and donations will be made immediately upon approval. Camps for children with illnesses are invited to review details and apply for a grant at https://www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/campgrants/.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million since its inception in 2006 and will grant $7 million this year. A significant portion of giving over the past year has been centered around COVID-19 relief for families affected by the crisis. Since March 2020, the Foundation has provided $3.25 million in emergency grants to hunger relief and health organizations, given more than 100,000 free cups of coffee to healthcare workers and emergency personnel, started a first-of-its-kind healthcare worker trauma relief program, Hero Recharge, with First Descents, and more.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $30 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

