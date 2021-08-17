Dunkin' Kicks Off Football Season in New England with a $2 Tuesdays Coffee Offer and a New Forever NE Donut Inspired by the New England Patriots

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin', a longtime partner of the New England Patriots, is kicking off the start of football season with new chances for New Englanders to get runnin' on Dunkin' this fall. Dunkin' guests across New England can enjoy a rewards member exclusive coffee offer on Tuesdays and donut fans can cheer on a new addition to the Dunkin' lineup with an all-new Patriots-inspired donut.

Starting August 24, rewards members can keep runnin' through all the action of football season with an exclusive offer for a $2 Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Tuesdays at Dunkin' locations in New England*. Rewards members can enjoy their favorite Dunkin' coffee order just the way they like it in-store, at the drive-thru or on-the-go for a special $2 Tuesday price. Visit the Dunkin' app to join for free.

For the sweetest football season yet, Dunkin' is introducing the Forever NE Donut, a limited-edition Patriots-inspired treat. Dunkin's Forever NE Donut is a classic vanilla flavored frosted donut topped with red and blue sprinkles, to celebrate New England's hometown football team. Fans can enjoy the donut all season long at participating restaurants in New England.

New Englanders know that no game day is complete without a Dunkin' run for their go-to coffee, snacks and bakery. Dunkin' teamed up with Patriots stars Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy to celebrate their game day rituals with Dunkin' in two new commercials, Quiet Place and Pep Talk, premiering across New England starting August 18. The campaign also includes the duo in ads on radio and social media.

"Fall in New England isn't complete without football season and we're proud to team up with the New England Patriots once again this season," said Suzanne Pingeton, Marketing Director, New England at Dunkin'. "We're kicking off Pats season in a big way with our friends Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy to introduce an exclusive $2 Tuesday coffee offer for our rewards members and all-new Patriots-inspired Forever NE Donut. We look forward to keeping Patriots Nation running on Dunkin' all season long."

The DD Perks® Rewards Program rewards guests nationwide with points toward free Dunkin' beverages for every purchase they make at participating Dunkin' locations. With DD Perks®, guests earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases at Dunkin' when they pay using an enrolled Dunkin' card, order ahead with the Dunkin' App, or scan their loyalty ID at checkout in participating markets. Once a member accrues 200 points, he or she receives a coupon for a free beverage of their choice, redeemable at participating Dunkin' restaurants. To enroll in DD Perks® and for complete details about the program, visit www.DDPerks.com or download the mobile app.

*At participating locations in MA, ME, RI, CT (excluding Fairfield County), and NH (excluding Grafton and Sullivan counties). Offer excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew and Frozen Coffee. Dairy Alternatives, espresso shots and flavor may be an additional charge.

