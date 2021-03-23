Dunkin' Launches Three New Girl Scout Cookie™ Inspired Bottled Iced Coffees

The new Dunkin' Iced Coffee in Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors are available now at retailers nationwide in 13.7 fl oz bottles. Produced and distributed by The Coca-Cola Company, the new flavors are inspired by some of the most beloved flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. The Thin Mints flavor features the classic cookie's combination of rich chocolate and refreshing mint, while the Coconut Caramel features toasted coconut mixed with creamy caramel, and the S'mores flavor combines notes of graham cracker, chocolate and marshmallow.

Whether fans are enjoying their ready-to-drink bottled coffee on-the-go or in the comfort of their home, now it's even easier to chill and enjoy iconic Dunkin' iced coffee with a new, limited-edition set of merchandise made for chillin'. Dubbed "The Chill Collection", this exclusive set of Dunkin' and Girl Scout merchandise includes three bottles of the new Dunkin' iced coffee in Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors, a sweatshirt, sweatpants, cozy socks, iced coffee tumbler, ice cube tray and enamel pins. A limited number of merch boxes will be available to fans for free, while supplies last, beginning at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, March 26, 2021 at www.dunkinanytime.com/chillcollection.

"We're thrilled The Coca-Cola Company is teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA to offer three new ways to enjoy Dunkin' iced coffee on-the-go, while also surprising brand fans with crave-worthy, exclusive merchandise," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President, Dunkin' Retail Business Development.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success—making every Girl Scout Cookie purchase an investment in the world-changing leaders of tomorrow. This season, many Girl Scouts have innovated their sales methods to stay safe in light of COVID-19, from running virtual cookie booths on social media to setting up drive-through locations to facilitating orders that ship directly to customers' doors. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season, ask a Girl Scout if you know one or visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local troop online for direct shipment or donation to local organizations.

"We're excited to join forces with Dunkin'," said Barry Horowitz, Chief Revenue Officer, GSUSA. "Girl Scout Cookies are the vehicle for girls to learn important entrepreneurship and leadership skills that set them up for success in life, and our licensed products help carry that message across the country."

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners have been manufacturing and distributing Dunkin' branded bottled beverages since the beginning of 2017. The bottled Dunkin' Iced Coffee beverages are made according to Dunkin' specifications using high-quality Arabica coffee blends with real milk and sugar, delivering the quality and great taste that millions of Dunkin' fans have come to know and love. Other flavors of Dunkin' branded bottled Iced Coffee beverages include French Vanilla, Mocha and Original.

To learn more about bottled Dunkin' Iced Coffee, visit www.dunkinanytime.com . To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com , or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world's most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We're also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, bringing economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scouts troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org .

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

SOURCE Dunkin’