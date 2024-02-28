With the product available to more consumers nationwide, Dunkin' Spiked is launching a buzz-worthy sweepstakes with thousands of great prizes

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' Spiked today announces the highly anticipated expansion of its line of Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas, doubling the brand's national retail footprint to 28 states in total on the heels of an explosive launch last fall.

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas were first released in August 2023, offering consumers a buzz-worthy spin on their fan-favorite Dunkin'® beverages in a ready-to-drink format that is perfect for both daytime and nighttime drinking occasions.

Dunkin’ Spiked Doubles Distribution of Spiked Iced Coffees & Spiked Iced Teas to 15 New States

Dunkin' Spiked saw incredible success on its home turf in the Northeast, becoming the best-selling hard coffee on the market and top share gainer in the flavored malt beverages category since launch. Following this success in thirteen states, the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas and Spiked Iced Coffees are now expanding to a variety of retailers across Georgia, Minnesota, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisiana, Illinois, Virginia and Indiana in the first half of 2024.

"We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin' drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand. We've been working hard to meet that demand and are starting the year strong by doubling our retail footprint across the country," said Brian Gilbert, Vice President of Retail Business Development at Dunkin'. "Serving the enthusiastic appetite of our 21+ fans was a priority and this expansion is the next step, with exciting new product developments to come later this year."

To encourage new consumers to "Shake It Up!" and celebrate this boozy and buzzy expansion, Dunkin' Spiked is also announcing the launch of an epic new sweepstakes at www.windunkinspiked.com, open now through May 31st. 21+ consumers in eligible states can enter the sweepstakes now with no purchase necessary for the chance to win thousands of great prizes, including a year's supply of Dunkin' Spiked, a year's supply of Dunkin' Coffee, Dunkin' Spiked Collection swag packs, Dunkin' gift cards and $1,000 for grand prize winners.

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea line up is the brand's first excursion into the hard-tea space and features four signature flavors – Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Mango Pineapple Refresher. The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea line up has an ABV of 5% and comes in a variety 12-pack and a standalone 6-pack of the Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea with plans to roll out a 12-pack and 24oz single serve can in March, alongside a 24oz single serve can of the Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher.

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee line up has an ABV of 6% and features four delicious varieties – all riffs on classic, fan-favorite Dunkin' coffee flavors – Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla. The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee line up also comes in a variety 12-pack and a standalone 4-pack of 12oz cans of the Original Iced Coffee, with plans to introduce a 24oz single serve can in March.

Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas and Spiked Iced Coffees are currently available at a variety of retailers across Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin, with additional expansion underway to Georgia, Minnesota, Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisiana, Illinois, Virginia and Indiana. To find Dunkin' Spiked near you, check out the Dunkin' Spiked product finder: dunkinspiked.com/product-finder/.

To stay updated on the latest happenings at Dunkin' Spiked, visit DunkinSpiked.com. For additional information on the Dunkin' Spiked Sweepstakes and to enter for the chance to win, visit windunkinspiked.com.

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

SOURCE Dunkin' Spiked