Dunkin's Halloween Costume Contest Offers A Chance To Win A Year's Worth Of Coffee And $1,000

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the brand that delivers delight each Halloween with special donuts and more, Dunkin' has seen its own fans in turn celebrate the spirit of the season by sharing hundreds of homemade Halloween Dunkin'-themed costumes to social media. Dunkin' is joining the fun this year by rewarding its fans' imagination and inspiration, launching a special costume contest for the chance to win some treats without having to ring a single doorbell. Beginning today, a Dunkin' costume could equal free coffee and cash, as fans who post a photo of their Dunkin'-inspired Halloween costume on Instagram using the special hashtag #DunkinDressUpContest will have the chance to win a grand prize of $1,000 and a year's worth of Dunkin' coffee. Plus, one winner each week will receive $100 Dunkin' gift cards to help them keep running on Dunkin' long after the Halloween fun is over.

Dunkin's costume contest launches today, October 17, and continues through November 1. No purchase necessary; 18+ US only. For full rules and details please visit www.ddsweeps.com.

Dunkin' restaurants are already helping people across the country enjoy a few moments of Halloween joy any time of day with seasonal treats sure to bring a smile to kids of all ages. For a frightfully fun donut design, Dunkin's Spider Donut is frosted with orange icing and topped with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat decorated to look like a sweet-never-scary spider. Dunkin' is also giving its classic donuts a Halloween look, with decorations including orange and purple icing drizzles and sprinkles.

OREO® cookies are dressing up as Dunkin' for Halloween this year with the OREO® Donut, filled with vanilla buttercreme and topped with chocolate icing, crumbled OREO® cookie topping and an orange icing drizzle. For a sweet sip to lift spirits, OREO® Hot Chocolate with the rich flavors of cookies and cream is available as part of Dunkin's selection of hot winter beverages, which also includes Original Hot Chocolate and Dunkaccino®.

Guests can sink their fangs into the Spider Donut at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide through Halloween. The OREO® Donut and OREO® Hot Chocolate are both available into November.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 12 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

