Dunleer Announces Opening of Hollywood Fully Furnished Apartment Rentals

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunleer LLC, a Los Angeles-based private real estate investment and development firm, announced the opening of their fully furnished apartment rental building located in Hollywood, California.

Available for stays of six months or longer, the pet-friendly property includes a wide variety of unit types and sizes each with technology-enabled security systems and in-house wireless internet service. Each residence features designer finishes and comes complete with fully equipped kitchens, bathrooms and living areas. Furthermore, over half the units come with private outdoor spaces that offer additional light-infused living space. From its prime location in Hollywood, Harold's House is just a short stroll to popular shops, restaurants and attractions, including Sweet Green, Rubies & Diamonds, Wood & Vine, Katsuya, La Monarca Bakery and Sugarfish. It is also a quick drive to Silverlake, Koreatown and Downtown L.A.

BJ Turner, Dunleer's founder, explained the growing demand for fully furnished rentals in Los Angeles. "We are aiming to accommodate the needs of the creative tenant who is coming to Hollywood, the entertainment mecca of the world, to work for six to 18 months on a project. These tenants may not have total clarity on their timeline in Los Angeles, but they do know that they don't want to move their furniture across the state or across the country. They do, however, know they want a seamless and elegant living solution. The simplicity and ease of renting our fully furnished apartment will appeal to this type of tenant base. Furthermore, our central location and the more affordable price point we offer compared to the ultra-luxury comparable product is highly attractive to our target tenant."

Turner went on to say, "We wanted to carefully transform the building, which had suffered years of disrepair and neglect prior to our acquisition, into its original form and style. Through the renovation, Dunleer thoughtfully brought its history back to life, protecting the historical fabric of the building, while ensuring modern-day sustainability and safety standards were met per strict Los Angeles code. The company's capital improvement program repositioned the asset as long-term rentals appealing to people seeking an authentic Hollywood experience. The property features fully furnished extended-stay units catering to entertainment, internet and technology executives in town for work. With nearby employers such as Netflix, Viacom, Sunset Gower Studios, Siren Studios and Nickelodeon, there is continued demand for fully furnished product. The property has been thoughtfully curated for musicians, artists, writers and other Hollywood and entertainment professionals."

Dunleer has eagerly anticipated the release of their fully furnished product given that there is strong demand from renters who want a curated experience that includes stylish furnishings, private outdoor spaces, an on-site manager and seamless programming that they can enjoy from the moment they walk in the door.

Dunleer LLC is a real estate investment and development company that specializes in niche-focused, value-add real estate investing in Southern California. Dunleer offers a differentiated approach to investing through deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, a design-driven philosophy and long-term partnerships.

