Dunlee's liquid metal bearing CT replacement tube for Revolution™ Evo and Optima™ 660 scanners receives FDA clearance

Extraordinary tube lifetime LMB CT tubes are prized for their long life, made possible because the liquid metal bearing doesn't create friction, so there is less wear. The DA200P40+LMB tube also features a quieter sound pattern* for smooth operation and a pleasant patient experience.

"Liquid metal bearing technology has been a proprietary technology of the major medical equipment manufacturers for many years. With this new product release, we are offering a unique, cost-effective solution, based on the latest technology," said Jan Laheij, Commercial Lead Imaging Components, Dunlee. "Imaging departments are under tremendous pressure to keep healthcare accessible and to reduce operating costs, and by providing long-lasting, high-quality alternative X-ray tubes we are supporting them in this journey."

The LMB DA200P40+LMB tube with Dunlee CoolGlide™ technology is specifically designed for use as a replacement tube on the GE Revolution™ Evo and Optima™ 660 CT scanners. Each tube is built according the highest quality and regulatory standards, and extensive testing confirms that it equals OEM tube performance.

Made in the USA

CoolGlide™ liquid metal bearing technology was developed and is manufactured in Germany. Final tube manufacturing and assembly takes place in Illinois, USA. "This allows us to be close to a main market and its customers, in order to provide fast deliveries and services," Laheij explains.

Global distribution planned

In addition to FDA clearance for the US market, the LMB DA200P40+LMB tube with Dunlee CoolGlide™ technology will receive MDR certification soon, which allows distribution in Europe. Dunlee plans to finalize registration for Canada and the Middle East region by first half of 2021, followed by a product launch in China planned in the second half of 2021 that will include release for the Optima™ 670 and Optima™ 680.

About Dunlee

Dunlee has over 100 years' experience in developing, producing and integrating innovative components for imaging systems. Serving both the OEM and replacement markets, Dunlee offers a comprehensive portfolio of reliable X-ray tubes, high voltage generators, detectors and product packages for CT, as well as solutions for interventional radiology, MRI and nuclear medicine. It offers support during development and throughout the product lifecycle, contributing to its customers' efficient production and go-to-market strategies. Visit www.dunlee.com to learn more.

