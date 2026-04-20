Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Appoints Mick Wallwork as Chief Executive Officer

Proven Manufacturing Executive to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Value-Creation Plan

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunlop Aircraft Tyres ("Dunlop"), a leading independent global designer and manufacturer of high-performance aircraft tyres serving the commercial, military and freighter aircraft markets, announced today the appointment of Michael "Mick" Wallwork as Chief Executive Officer. Dunlop is a portfolio company of Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

Mr. Wallwork is a proven leader and industry veteran with over 25 years of experience developing, executing and realizing value-creation plans for leading global manufacturers and distributors of highly engineered, original equipment and aftermarket industrial products and services. He joins Dunlop from Renold PLC ("Renold"), where he served as President of Renold Chain. At Renold Chain, he led approximately 1,250 team members across seven factories and eight service centers and sales offices located in Europe, China and India. Prior to joining Renold, Mr. Wallwork held senior leadership roles at Manuli Hydraulics, Brammer and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, where he led multi-national businesses spanning Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Asia. Mr. Wallwork holds a Master of Science in Engineering Business Management from Warwick University and a Bachelor of Engineering in Aeronautical Engineering & Design from Loughborough University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mick to Dunlop and look forward to partnering with him as he leads the company through its next phase of growth. Mick brings an extensive track record of developing high-performing teams and driving commercial and operational excellence to successfully build and scale global organizations. His leadership will be critical as Dunlop executes on its strategic value-creation plan, advances its next phase of growth initiatives and continues to deliver the highest-quality products to customers worldwide," said Michael Warren, Partner at Liberty Hall.

Mr. Wallwork added, "I am excited to join Dunlop to build upon its century-long legacy of innovation and excellence as the company enters its next phase of growth. Dunlop's well-established market standing and reputation for quality put us in a strong position to deliver on our strategy. I look forward to partnering with the team to drive operational excellence, invest in our dedicated people and deliver long-term value for our customers and stakeholders worldwide."

About Dunlop Aircraft Tyres

Dunlop Aircraft Tyres, headquartered in Birmingham, England, is a leading independent global designer and supplier of high-quality aircraft tyres serving the commercial, military and freighter aircraft markets. Dunlop is the only specialist tyre manufacturer focused solely on aircraft tyres. With three facilities located in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Mocksville, North Carolina (USA) and Jinjiang (China), Dunlop strives to be the first-choice supplier of aircraft tyres by providing best-in-class product performance, customer service and dispatch reliability. For more information, please visit www.dunlopaircrafttyres.com.

About Liberty Hall Capital Partners

Liberty Hall Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall's principals have a 25-plus year history of working together and have led the investment of over $3.0 billion in equity capital in over 30 acquisitions serving multiple segments of the aerospace and defense industry, including the investment of over $1.2 billion in equity capital in over 20 acquisitions since the formation of Liberty Hall. Liberty Hall was founded in July 2011 as the first, and remains the only, private equity firm focused solely on investments in middle market businesses serving the aerospace and defense industry. Liberty Hall executes a proven and repeatable investment strategy designed to transform middle market businesses into larger, more capable and diverse strategic assets. For more information, please visit libertyhallcapital.com.

For Liberty Hall:

Rowan Taylor

Liberty Hall Capital Partners

P: +1 (646) 291-2602

[email protected]

For Media:

Val Mack

FTI Consulting

P: +1 (516) 987-2647

[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Hall Capital Partners