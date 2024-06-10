Dunmor Adds Former Execs from CoreVest and Wedgewood to a Deep Leadership Bench

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BARH Dunmore, LLC ("Dunmor"), a technology-forward lender specializing in residential real estate investment loans, announces the addition of two industry veterans from the business-purpose lending ("BPL") sector to its leadership team: Tuan Pham, former Chief Marketing Officer at CoreVest Finance ("CoreVest"), and Steve Huff, former Director of Business Operations at Wedgewood, a former parent company to Civic Financial Services ("Civic").

Tuan and Steve bring decades of experience, leading top-performing teams and processes. Their expertise is invaluable

Tuan Pham, during his eight-year tenure at CoreVest, helped the BPL lender surpass $20 billion in loans by connecting the firm with potential clients and nurturing them through a diversity of marketing, branding, and communication channels. He also spearheaded the customer experience portal and other tech innovations for the firm. With 23 years of marketing experience in the real estate and finance space, including at Fortune 500 and fintech companies, Tuan joins Dunmor as Chief Marketing Officer.

Steve Huff, a 20-year real estate veteran, joins Dunmor as Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Servicing. In his 11 combined years at Wedgewood, Steve managed the loan asset operations for HMC Assets and Civic, with a portfolio that exceeded $2 billion and encompassed multiple loan types such as non-QM and business-purpose. He has extensive experience in the end-to-end process of whole loan investing including pricing, diligence, transactions, portfolio surveillance and loss mitigation.

Tuan and Steve join an already impressive leadership team at Dunmor that include the following industry stalwarts.

Michael Jones, Chief Financial Officer, has spent more than 27 years in the mortgage banking and fintech industries. Previously, he was the CFO for Cascade, Clara Lending, Home Point Financial, and United Wholesale Mortgage. Michael also served in senior leadership positions at Lehman Brothers Mortgage Capital and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Andy Thienkosol, Chief Revenue Officer, was the former Head of Business Strategy and Analytics at CoreVest and held a similar role at Genesis Capital. He has spent nine years in BPL, driving data and technology improvements for that sector, and was instrumental in the recapitalization of Genesis Capital and its subsequent sale to Goldman Sachs.

Jim Cooper, Chief Credit Officer, has spent three decades in the real estate and credit sector. He was previously Vice President of Mortgage Banking at Northland Financial before ascending to the position of Senior Vice President at GMAC's Phoenix office and then President of Alliance Mortgage, giving him extensive experience in underwriting real estate projects.

Francesco Fabbrocino, Chief Technology Officer, has 25 years of experience working on cutting-edge financial and digital media technologies. Most recently, he was the CTO at QuickFee, a multi-currency payment service handling over $1 billion in annualized volume. Prior to that, he was a CTO at FastPay. Francesco is also a published author and holds two patents.

Ilona Nowak, Chief Compliance Officer and AML/BSA Officer, has spent the past 16 years in the mortgage compliance industry, ensuring that companies adhere to federal and state financial regulations. Most recently, she was the SVP, Compliance and Legal Affairs, AML/BSA Officer at BM Real Estate Services, where she led the compliance and quality control teams.

Franck Ruimy, founder and CEO of Dunmor, welcomed Dunmor's two newest hires and emphasized the company's commitment to employing top industry talent, stating, "Tuan and Steve bring decades of experience and have led top-performing teams and processes. Their expertise will be invaluable as we enter the next growth phase of our business."

Tuan Pham expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am honored to join a leadership team that truly values people and prioritizes technology and innovation. I look forward to enhancing our overall customer journey and significantly improving our conversion metrics."

Andy Thienkosol added, "Tuan and Steve bring a best-in-class approach. I am excited to work with Tuan again and collaborate with Steve to expand our client base and deliver exceptional service."

About Dunmor

Dunmor is a technology-forward, data-empowered national lender specializing in residential real estate investment loans. Established in 2021, the company provides short-term bridge loans, fix and flip loans, ground up construction loans, and rental financing for residential and multifamily investment properties. Dunmor works directly with borrowers and brokers, offering competitive rates, efficient closings, and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit dunmor.com.

