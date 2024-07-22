Dunmor Boosts Operations, Appoints Chief Operating Officer and Adds Senior Vice President

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunmor, a technology-forward lender specializing in residential real estate investment loans, has announced two key appointments to bolster its operational team. Andy Thienkosol, a veteran in business-purpose lending (BPL), has been named Chief Operating Officer of Dunmor, while Melissa Perez, former Director of Operations at First Republic Bank, joins as Senior Vice President of Operations at Dunmor.

Andy Thienkosol previously served as Chief Revenue Officer for Dunmor. He will now oversee all its operations as its COO. Andy has helped companies such as Genesis Capital and CoreVest Finance find ways to innovate and expand during his 10-year tenure in the BPL sector. His expertise spans multiple facets of the business, including sales, underwriting, analytics, technology, and capital markets.

Melissa Perez brings over 20 years of experience in mortgage and banking. Previously, she led a team of over 120 employees across six offices at First Republic Bank. Her skillsets include organizational restructuring, process optimization, and project management with a strong focus on customer service. She also held leadership roles at Prospect Mortgage, Citinet Mortgage, and Countrywide.

Together, Andy and Melissa will optimize Dunmor's day-to-day business operations and enhance the client experience.

Franck Ruimy, Founder and CEO of Dunmor, stated, "Andy's leadership and passion for excellence have been instrumental in our success, and I am excited to see the impact he will continue to make in his new role as Chief Operating Officer."

Welcoming his new responsibilities, Andy added, "I am excited to work with Melissa and the rest of the operations team to elevate our business and deliver a best-in-class customer experience to our borrowers."

Dunmor is a technology-forward, data-empowered national lender specializing in residential real estate investment loans. Established in 2021, the company provides short-term bridge loans, fix and flip loans, ground up construction loans and rental financing for residential and multifamily investment properties. Dunmor works directly with borrowers and brokers, offering competitive rates, efficient closings, and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit dunmor.com.

Tuan Pham

[email protected]

(714) 206-2585

