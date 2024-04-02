DUNN-EDWARDS HOSTS ANNUAL STUDENT DESIGN COMPETITION

Architecture and design students compete to win a cash prize.

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards fourth annual Emerging Professionals Design Competition was officially opened for submissions today nationwide. Current architecture and design students who are enrolled in school can submit their entry online now through August 18, 2024. There is no fee to enter. Winners will be announced by September 30, 2024.

There will be two competition prizes: grand and first runner-up. The first runner-up will receive a cash prize of $800. The grand prize winner will receive a $3,000 cash prize, as well as a feature on Dunn-Edwards specs + spaces® design blog. Additionally, the grand prize winner will have the opportunity to participate in the next AYDA Awards competition hosted by Nippon Paint , giving them the chance to be critiqued by a global design community. The winner will be the first and sole U.S. contestant, and Dunn-Edwards will cover all travel expenses for the winner to attend the competition in-person in Asia. Winners of the AYDA Awards will attend the three-week, all-expenses-paid Design Discovery Programme at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design.

Dunn-Edwards recognizes students of architecture and design as the future of the industry and encourages all emerging professionals, regardless of their skill level and experience, to submit an entry into the competition. Calvin Ma, graduate student at UCLA Extension/Cal Poly Pomona , competed in the competition and secured a winning spot in both 2022 and 2023 . "Dunn-Edwards offers all up-and-coming designers a wonderful opportunity to enhance their skills by offering these competitions," he said, encouraging other emerging professionals to take advantage of the opportunity.

The theme of this year's competition is influenced by Dunn-Edwards 2024 Color of the Year, Skipping Stones (DET567) . Each entrant will be required to include the color, born from Dunn-Edwards 2024 Color + Design Trends, in their design. They also will be required to submit a mood board and renderings as a part of their entry. Learn more about the Emerging Professionals Design Competition guidelines .

Lauren Hoferkamp, Head of Color and Design at Dunn-Edwards, is one of this year's judges. "I am thrilled to be a judge of this year's competition and to witness the students' passions through their designs. I look forward to seeing the creativity and fresh perspectives brought forth in the entries and providing feedback from someone who has worked closely with architects, designers, and color for 20+ years," said Hoferkamp.

Danielle Kinahan, Dunn-Edwards Marketing Segments Manager, will also be a judge of this year's competition. With a certificate in Interior Architecture from UCLA Extension and a wide range of marketing experience within the industries, Kinahan brings a valuable judging perspective to the competition.

For more details about Dunn-Edwards 2024 Emerging Professionals Design Competition, visit www.dunnedwards.com . Stay tuned to @dunnedwards social media channels for competition updates and announcements.

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial and high-performance paints, coatings and paint supplies. It operates over 150 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED ® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

