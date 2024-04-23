DUNN-EDWARDS OPENS 17 NEW STORES TO FILL GAP IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

The brick-and-mortar expansion will generate over 125 new jobs increasing customers' access in the region.

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Dunn-Edwards Corporation announced the opening of 17 stores throughout Northern California, expanding its presence in the region by over 50%. The brick-and-mortar expansion supports Dunn-Edwards Corporation's focus on strategic growth and expansion in key markets and fulfills integral needs of new and existing customers amidst the recent closure of fellow California-founded paint manufacturer Kelly-Moore.

With new store locations in San Francisco, Cupertino, Santa Cruz, Oakland, Chico, and more, customers in the region will now have greater access to Dunn-Edwards top-notch products, services, and expert color-matching capabilities, including an exact color match for Kelly-Moore's popular hue, Swiss Coffee 23.

The expansion comes at an exciting time for the legacy paint manufacturer as it approaches its 100th anniversary in 2025. Now with 174 Company stores across the Southwest, Dunn-Edwards is focused on continuing its legacy into a new century by prioritizing innovation and support for coatings professionals, homeowners, and employees alike.

"For nearly a century, Dunn-Edwards has prioritized our hardworking employees, contractors, and customers. Through recent industry challenges, we believe more than ever that our people are our most valuable asset," said Monte Lewis, Chief Operating Officer at Dunn-Edwards Corporation. "The sudden closure of Kelly-Moore devastated hundreds of loyal employees and impacted painting professionals across the region. By moving quickly and decisively, we're hopeful our expansion will provide relief for those who have been affected, building trust with new and existing employees and customers for years to come."

The new stores will employ approximately 125 people – almost exclusively former K-M employees – across the 17 new locations. Dunn-Edwards is also prioritizing the expansion of Authorized Dealer locations across the country to serve a broader range of customers and professionals. Recent areas of development include California, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas.

For a full list of Dunn-Edwards store and authorized dealer locations, hours, and more details, visit www.dunnedwards.com/find-a-store .

About Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Dunn-Edwards – Apply a Higher Standard. Dunn-Edwards is one of the nation's leading manufacturers and distributors of premium architectural, industrial, and high-performance paints, coatings, and paint supplies. It operates over 170 company stores in California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas, and over 100 domestic and 250 international dealer locations in 12 countries. Dunn-Edwards is dedicated to preserving and protecting the environment and produces its coatings in a LEED ® Gold-certified manufacturing plant. Based in Southern California, the almost 100-year-old company has approximately 1,700 employees. Dunn-Edwards is a wholly owned subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO 4612), one of the world's largest paint companies. For more information, visit www.dunnedwards.com .

