Dunn-Edwards Paints Announces 2022 Color + Design Trends

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn-Edwards Paints has announced its 2022 Color + Design Trends , a collection of five distinct color palettes - Meraki, Retrouvailles, Mysa, Elysian, and Naturrensing - that celebrate simple pleasures, new possibilities, and optimism for the future.

"As a society, we've had to define a new normal over the past year, with shifting identities – both individual and collective," shares Sara McLean, Color Expert and Stylist for Dunn-Edwards. "As we look to the future, we desire spaces that help us to re-energize and improve our mental and physical well-being. The Meraki, Retrouvailles, Mysa, Elysian, and Naturrensing collections reflect this sentiment, with calming hues that are grounding and familiar, yet feel fresh and new."

Meraki is a Greek word that means to create with passion and love - the essence of oneself that is put into one's work. Muted Mediterranean-inspired hues encourage spaces of simplicity and healing.

Inspired by Bohemian tapestries, playful patterns and folk-inspired craftsmanship, the deep, rich colors of Retrouvailles evoke nostalgia with a modern twist. In a time of renewed appreciation for the things that matter in life - like community, family and friends - a spirit of inventiveness is driving local authenticity.

Feeling contentment and engaging in pleasurable activity is the meaning of the Swedish word Mysa. Like a walk through a lush garden, this array of botanically-inspired hues imbue a sense of harmony within any space.

The soft pastels of Elysian recall a world of fantasy and surrealism. Embracing creativity and inspiration influenced this dreamy palette. These colors relate to a dreamlike voyage straying away from an analog world and shifting to an innovative digital realm.

Open, organic, clean, and hopeful - the Naturrensing collection connects to the familiarity of soft earth tones, celebrating our natural surroundings. As the world increasingly moves towards long-term sustainability, quality craftsmanship, and protecting the environment, Naturrensing eschews fads in favor of a minimalist, enduring aesthetic.

The five color palettes are featured in an animated collage video series and digital book that highlight the textures, materials, and inspiration driving the trends. View the 2022 Color and Design palettes, videos, and digital book here .

