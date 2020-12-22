Dunn Paper Announces Apollonio as CEO and Refreshes Brand

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Paper ("Dunn" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets unveiled today changes within the organization beginning with the appointment of David Apollonio as President and CEO. Apollonio will lead the organization from the Company's new headquarters located in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Apollonio joins Dunn as a tenured paper executive and leader having managed multiple P&Ls both domestically and internationally for International Paper for over 25 years. Most recently Apollonio was Vice President and General Manager, North American Container.

Commenting on the hire, Dunn Chairman and interim CEO Sieg Buck said, "On behalf of myself and the board of directors, we are thrilled to welcome Dave Apollonio as Dunn Paper's new CEO. Dave's extensive experience and leadership comes at an opportune time for Dunn as we continue investing in product innovation and expanding our manufacturing capabilities. I'm confident that Dave, with his leadership team, will deliver the strategy and guidance to drive this next phase of Dunn's growth."

The Atlanta area, a key hub for the paper and packaging industry, was already a focal point for the Company as employees performing vital functions in sales, customers service, finance and accounting operated in the market. The establishment and investment into a new headquarters in Alpharetta centralizes the company under Apollonio while accommodating for growth and addition of key functional leaders.

"I'm excited to join the Dunn Paper team at this important inflection in our growth," said Apollonio. "Dunn Paper has a solid business model that has built momentum this year with our customers, stepping up and providing paper solutions to the industries that have needed it most."

Concurrent with the announcement, Dunn Paper unveiled a new brand look that better aligns with the Company's strategic focus on the future of paper and their customers' changing needs. As part of the brand refresh, the Company contemporized their logo and launched a new website.

"Since 1924, Dunn Paper has been focused on perfecting the craft of specialty paper and tissue products for our customers," said Vice President and General Manager, Chris Mitchell. "Our renewed brand look and focus on the future represents the evolution and transformation of Dunn the last few years. We've elevated our scientific and data-driven approach to sustainability and have developed next generation technologies that make tomorrow's paper a reality today."

Dunn Paper is owned by Arbor Investments, a specialized private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries.

With nearly a century of history behind us, Dunn has been a leader in the paper industry ever since we opened our first paper mill in 1924. With a focus on eco-friendly specialty paper and tissue, we work with top converters to create innovative sustainable paper products that have thousands of possible applications. Dunn has maintained its position as a trusted wholesale paper supplier, continuing to thrive, grow, and manufacture some of the finest sustainable paper and tissue products in North America by making tomorrow's paper today. www.dunnpaper.com

