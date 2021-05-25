Dunn Paper Delivers a Bio-Based, FC Free, Plastic Alternative with BiOrigin™ Platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Paper ("Dunn" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets unveiled today a new sustainable coated paper technology, BiOrigin™.

BiOrigin™ is a one-of-a-kind Fluorocarbon-free (PFAS-free) product platform that employs an innovative barrier and containment technology without the use of harmful chemicals. This industry-leading technology utilizes bio-based polymers as a sealing agent, providing protection from outside elements while promoting product freshness. BiOrigin™ paper is also printable, enabling package producers to utilize eye-catching graphics with this viable alternative to plastic.

Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) chemicals are used in many products consumers purchase. Due to the grease resistant nature of PFAS chemistry, many packaged food items, such as fast-food wrappers, utilize paper that has been treated with these chemicals. Aptly named "forever chemicals," PFAS do not break down in consumer's bodies or in landfills. To date, 27 states, including New York and California, currently have or are drafting legislation to effectively ban these substances from food packaging.

After several years in the making, Dunn has successfully developed BiOrigin™ by going back to the "origins" of paper, fiber and water, and engineering a line of PFAS free specialty papers. The coated paper technology utilizes bio-based coatings which meet certification requirements for renewability, recyclability, and compost-ability. BiOrigin™ achieves this while also offering enhanced functionality for a much safer and more sustainable packaging option. Dunn's BiOrigin™ includes the lightest basis weight of PFAS-free paper available, creating even more opportunities for innovative packaging.

"Long before the FDA took action to sunset the manufacturing and sale of PFAS in the United States, Dunn has been working to develop paper grades that are PFAS-free," stated Dunn's VP of Technology and Product Development, Scott McNutt. "It was important to create an eco-friendly paper grade that was free from harmful chemicals and still delivered barrier performance. We used the latest technology in barrier-coated paper and paired it with our state-of-the-art grease, moisture, and oxygen barrier coatings and created this second-to-none product that will benefit our customers and the environment alike."

All BiOrigin™ technology is compliant with FDA food contact regulations and is third party certified by the USDA and BPI.

"We're excited to share this truly disruptive technology with brands and converters looking to make sustainable changes to their packaging," added Dunn Vice President/ General Manager of Specialty Paper Chris Mitchell. "A phenomenal plastic alternative made from renewable sources, BiOrigin™ is ideal for leaders looking to move paper forward safely and sustainably without sacrificing functionality."

About Dunn Paper

Dunn Paper has been a leader in paper industry innovation ever since 1924. With a focus on eco-friendly specialty paper and tissue, Dunn is a trusted wholesale paper supplier, continuing to thrive, grow, and manufacture some of the finest sustainable paper and tissue products in North America. www.dunnpaper.com

