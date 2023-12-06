DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT PARTNERS MARK PARISER AND TONY PEYROT NAMED TOP BUSINESS MANAGERS

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot have again been recognized by Billboard as "Top Business Managers" in their annual publication.

"This honor is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients during these uncertain financial times," says Pariser. "We continue to effectively harness our financial acumen to guide our clients through this ever-changing financial landscape."

"During a period of consolidation in the business management field, Dunn Pariser & Peyrot has steadfastly remained independent," opens the feature. "During the pandemic … we've been able to grow by maintaining a focus on servicing our clients and also helping them grow," says Peyrot, noting the firm's 25% growth in staffing over the last 18 months. DP&P suggests clients "consider moving out of environmentally unpredictable, high-tax California into more tax-friendly music cities such as Nashville or Miami, while also encouraging them to be cautious about investing in emerging markets such as NFTs."

Pariser's practice emphasizes the proactive management of the tax and financial affairs of a variety of people who work in film, television, music and technology. His clientele also includes touring acts, international executives and entrepreneurs, and other high net worth individuals and their businesses.

Peyrot has focused his practice on managing the financial affairs of his writers, directors, actors, producers, musicians, composers, executives, and high net worth individuals and their families. He has extensive experience in dealing with touring bands and international tax issues for US taxpayers working abroad and foreigner taxpayers entering and working in the US.

Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot is one of Southern California's elite business management and accounting firms. For more than 30 years, their goal has been to transform the financial lives of their clients and their businesses. With their depth and breadth of knowledge, they provide the very highest levels of personal and business financial management and planning. The firm's clients include artists and executives in film, TV and music, as well as athletes, entrepreneurs, innovators, high net-worth individuals and families, and the businesses that they own. To learn more visit https://dppcpa.com/.

