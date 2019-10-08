Dunn Promotes Craig Fleming and Rodney Grogan to Executive Vice Presidents

"We are pleased to recognize Rodney and Craig for their significant contributions to the Dunn family," said Will French, Chairman and CEO of Dunn Investment Company. "Both of these executives have built a remarkable track record of success growing their respective businesses and we look forward to more great things in years ahead."

Fleming began working for Dunn Construction Company in 1994 and has served as Vice President and Area Manager, along with President. He brings over 30 years of experience in construction industry. In his new role of Executive Vice President of Eastern Operations for Dunn, Fleming will oversee Dunn Construction, Dunn Building Company, Civil Constructors and Couch Aggregates.

Grogan joined the Dunn family in 1994 and has held roles of increasing responsibility over time. Prior to joining Dunn, he was with Andersen Consulting. Grogan will be Executive Vice President of Western Operations of Dunn Investment Company, which includes Dunn Roadbuilders, Dunn Utility Products, MMC Materials, Bayou Concrete and Huey P. Stockstill.

About the Dunn Family of Businesses

Based in Birmingham Alabama, Dunn Investment Company was originally a railroad construction company founded in 1878. As one of the oldest contracting businesses in America, Dunn expanded its portfolio as it opened one of the country's first asphalt plants in 1915 and founded what would become Mississippi's largest ready-mix concrete supplier in 1927. Across the decades, the Dunn family of businesses continued its growth into Build-To-Suit and Turnkey Development services, specialty general construction and heavy civil construction. For more information, visit dunn-companies.com.

