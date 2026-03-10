DUNN TIRE & AUTO OPENS FIRST LOCATION IN CHESTERFIELD

Full-service auto repair shop expands to Virginia

CHESTERFIELD, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Tire & Auto, a trusted tire retailer and automotive service shop, opened its first location in Chesterfield, Virginia. The new full-service store is located at 7501 Harpers Green Way, next to the Wawa. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dunn Tire & Auto is closed Sunday.

The phone number for the new Dunn Tire & Auto store in Chesterfield is . Its webpage can be found at http://www.dunntire.com/chesterfield where drivers can schedule an appointment for their tire or automotive service needs.

Dunn Tire & Auto sells a selection of leading tire brands , including Michelin, Continental, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, and more. All Dunn Tire & Auto customers receive free tire air pressure checks, free flat tire repairs, and free tire rotations. Dunn Tire & Auto also specializes in automotive maintenance services, including:

Brake services.

Oil and lube maintenance.

Front-end repairs.

State vehicle inspections.

Founded in 1973, Dunn Tire & Auto has grown to be a trusted tire retailer and automotive service provider operating 26 locations across western and central New York, Pennsylvania, and now Virginia. Dunn Tire & Auto is part of the nationwide family of brands owned and operated by leading national retailer Discount Tire.

"We're thrilled to be the first Dunn Tire & Auto store in Virginia," said Clint Davis, store manager of the Chesterfield location. "The team is eager to help serve the community and provide drivers with reliable service they can count on."

Dunn Tire & Auto offers ongoing specials to help drivers save time and money on tires and automotive services.

ABOUT DUNN TIRE & AUTO

Dunn Tire & Auto is a trusted retailer of tires and offers full-service auto repair at 26 locations across New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Founded in 1973 in Buffalo, New York, Dunn Tire & Auto has expanded to provide parts and installation for tires, brakes, lube and oil services, front-end repairs, and state vehicle inspections. In 2023, leading independent tire retailer Discount Tire acquired Dunn Tire & Auto. For more information, visit www.dunntire.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Baker

[email protected]

(844) 400-0221

SOURCE Dunn Tire & Auto