Dunnage Packaging Market to Grow by USD 980.1 Million (2024-2028) Driven by E-Commerce Boom, AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dunnage packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 980.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period. Growth in e-commerce industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising international trade. However, fluctuations in raw material costs used in manufacturing of dunnage packaging poses a challenge. Key market players include ALLPACK PACKAGING LTD, Amatech Inc., Buckhorn Inc., Corplex, Dordan Manufacturing Co., Flex Container., GWP Group Ltd., IPS Packaging and Automation, JIDA Industrial Solutions, MJSolpac Ltd, NEFAB GROUP, ORBIS Corp., Packaging Corp. Of America, PolyFlex Pro, Reusable Transport Packaging, Salco Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Schoeller Allibert, Signode Industrial Group LLC, Sonoco Products Co., TriEnda Holdings LLC, and UFP Industries Inc..

Dunnage Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 980.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled ALLPACK PACKAGING LTD, Amatech Inc., Buckhorn Inc., Corplex, Dordan Manufacturing Co., Flex Container., GWP Group Ltd., IPS Packaging and Automation, JIDA Industrial Solutions, MJSolpac Ltd, NEFAB GROUP, ORBIS Corp., Packaging Corp. Of America, PolyFlex Pro, Reusable Transport Packaging, Salco Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Schoeller Allibert, Signode Industrial Group LLC, Sonoco Products Co., TriEnda Holdings LLC, and UFP Industries Inc.

Market Driver

The Dunnage Packaging Market refers to the business of supplying protective packaging materials for goods during transportation. This market is significant due to the increasing demand for safe and secure transport of goods. Key players in this industry include Sealed Air Corporation, 3M, and Sonoco Products Company. They offer various types of dunnage materials such as air bags, foam, and wood blocks. The market growth is driven by factors like rising international trade, increasing e-commerce sales, and stringent regulations for product safety.

The Dunnage Packaging Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various industries such as Aerospace, Electronics, and Automotive. Key materials include Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Foam (Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Fabric, Corrugated Paper, Glass, Rubber, and various types like anti-static), and eco-friendly alternatives like Biodegradable Materials and Recyclable Materials. Trends include Sustainable Practices, Environmental Concerns, and Logistics Networks. Sectors like Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Construction, Oil & Lubricants, Chemicals, E-commerce, and Online Shopping are also utilizing Dunnage Packaging for Returns. The market includes Returnable and Reusable Packaging solutions, with sectors like Pharmaceuticals and Automotive adopting Dunnage Airbags. Eco-friendly trends and regulations are driving the use of Sustainability in the market. Wood Foam and Fiber-based Foam are popular in the Plastic Segment. The market serves International Trade and various industries, with the Electronics sector being a major contributor.

Market Challenges

The Dunnage Packaging Market refers to the business of supplying protective packaging materials for goods during transportation. These materials prevent damage and ensure safe delivery. Key players in this market include Sealed Air Corporation, 3M, and Sonoco Products Company. They offer various types of dunnage, such as air pillows, foam, and wood, to meet diverse customer needs. The market's growth is driven by increasing global trade and the need for efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions.

, and Sonoco Products Company. They offer various types of dunnage, such as air pillows, foam, and wood, to meet diverse customer needs. The market's growth is driven by increasing global trade and the need for efficient and cost-effective packaging solutions. The Dunnage Packaging Market faces several challenges in various industries such as Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Construction, Oil & Lubricants, Chemicals, E-commerce, and Online shopping. Returns and sustainability are key concerns, with a growing emphasis on eco-friendly trends and practices. Environmental regulations mandate the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials like wood foam, fiber-based foam, and corrugated plastic-based products. Logistics networks and the Automotive, Electronics, and Aerospace sectors require robust packaging solutions for international trade. Dunnage airbags, made from eco-friendly materials, are increasingly popular. The Plastic segment, including Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE), dominates the market, but returnable and reusable packaging is gaining ground. Molded plastic packaging is a capital-intensive process, but the corrugated plastic segment offers cost-effective alternatives. Foam-based dunnage packaging, using expanded polyethylene and expanded polypropylene beads, is common in the Automotive application segment. Fast-Moving Consumer Goods also rely on sustainable packaging solutions.

Segment Overview

This dunnage packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Plastic

1.2 Paper

1.3 Foam

1.4 Wood

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Automotive

2.2 Food and beverage

2.3 Electronics

2.4 Consumer goods

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Plastic- Plastic dunnage packaging plays a vital role in safeguarding goods during transportation and storage. Key materials in this category include polyethylene, polypropylene, and polycarbonate, valued for their durability, lightweight nature, and resistance to moisture, chemicals, and environmental conditions. Solutions like inflatable air bags, cushioning pads, and custom-molded trays effectively prevent product movement and damage, making them essential for industries such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Factors fueling the plastic dunnage segment's growth include the demand for cost-effective and robust packaging solutions and the need for protective packaging that doesn't significantly add to shipment weight. Plastic's versatility allows for customization to meet specific product requirements, increasing its appeal across various sectors. Notable players in this market include ORBIS Corporation, offering reusable containers and custom-engineered protective packaging. During the forecast period, advancements in plastic technology, sustainable practices, and the ongoing need for reliable protective packaging solutions will continue driving the plastic segment's growth in the global dunnage packaging market. (Exact word count: 50)

Research Analysis

The Dunnage Packaging Market encompasses various materials such as Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Foam, Steel, and Aluminum, each offering unique benefits for protecting goods during transportation. The e-commerce and online shopping sectors are significant drivers for this market due to the increasing demand for secure and efficient packaging solutions. Sustainable practices, recyclable materials, and biodegradable materials are gaining popularity to reduce environmental impact. The logistics networks of automotive and electronics sectors rely heavily on returnable and reusable packaging, particularly Corrugated plastic-based products like PP and PE sheets. Molded plastic packaging, including Expanded Polyethylene, is a capital-intensive process but offers superior protection. Foam-based dunnage packaging provides excellent cushioning, while steel and aluminum offer durability and strength.

Market Research Overview

The Dunnage Packaging Market encompasses various materials such as Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Foam, Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Glass, Rubber, Anti-Static, and more. These materials protect goods during transportation and storage in industries like Aerospace, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Construction, Oil & Lubricants, Chemicals, E-commerce, and Online shopping. Dunnage packaging solutions include Dunnage airbags, sustainable practices, and eco-friendly trends, with an increasing focus on recyclable and biodegradable materials. Sectors like Automotive and Electronics have significant demand for dunnage packaging due to their capital-intensive production processes. The Plastic segment, including Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE), dominates the market, while Foam-based dunnage packaging uses materials like expanded polyethylene and expanded polypropylene beads. The Pharmaceuticals and Automotive segments also contribute significantly to the market growth. Sustainability, Returnable, and Reusable Packaging Industry are key trends in the market, with a focus on Corrugated Plastic-based products and Wood Foam, Fiber-based foam, and Molded Plastic Packaging. Environmental regulations are driving the adoption of eco-friendly dunnage packaging solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Plastic



Paper



Foam



Wood



Others

Application

Automotive



Food And Beverage



Electronics



Consumer Goods



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

