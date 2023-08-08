DUNN'S ATTIC CHOSEN TO HANDLE ESTATE OF HAWAIIAN TROPIC FOUNDER, RON RICE

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn's Attic, an integral pillar in the local community with a longstanding commitment to bolstering the local economy, is proud to announce its selection as the official auction house for the estate of Ron Rice, the charismatic founder of the iconic Hawaiian Tropic brand.

Mr. Rice, who passed away in 2022, was a self-made businessman whose indomitable spirit was only rivaled by the sizzling success of his brand. A proud University of Tennessee graduate and a former schoolteacher, Mr. Rice launched Hawaiian Tropic in 1969 with a mere $500 investment. His vision and marketing savvy transformed his garage start-up into a sun care empire that brought the laid-back, sun-drenched beach lifestyle to the doorsteps of people worldwide.

"It is an honor to have been entrusted with the estate of an entrepreneur like Mr. Rice," stated Wes Dunn. "We believe this auction will both illuminate his esteemed collection and pay homage to his remarkable life story."

The online auctions of Mr. Rice's estate promise an exceptional variety of items, offering opportunities for attendees of all budgets to own a piece of local history. From modestly priced personal belongings that give insight into Mr. Rice's everyday life to more extravagant pieces reflecting his successful career and passion for the beach lifestyle, there's something for everyone.

Visitors to the online auctions can look forward to the quintessential Dunn's Attic experience – a fusion of shopping and history. The dynamic narrative of Mr. Rice's life and achievements adds an enriching dimension to the Dunn's Attic tradition. Dunn's Attic invites everyone to join in this extraordinary event and pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Mr. Rice.

To see the items from this auction, please visit our online auction link and for additional details, please visit our website at www.dunnsattic.com or contact Wes Dunn via email at [email protected].

About Dunn's Attic

Dunn's Attic has a long history in Volusia County, with the Dunn family running multiple businesses during the past 125 years. Dunn's Attic is an upscale consignment store that offers professional estate solutions located at 136 West Granada Boulevard in historical Downtown Ormond Beach. Over the years, it has significantly contributed to the local economy, injecting over $3.5 million dollars back into the community. For more information, please visit their website www.dunnsattic.com

