Duno Health launches the Youth & Vitality Daily Supplement

BELMONT, Calif., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duno Health, Inc., a leading consumer health sciences company, announced the launch of Youth & Vitality, a new daily supplement formulated with NAD+ precursor and essential vitamins to support cellular renewal and whole body health.

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Modern Age Research: NAD+ supplementation is now being recognized as a way to support almost every aspect of cellular metabolism, and can be especially important for healthy aging, since NAD+ levels naturally decline with age (Table 1, 1). In fact, low NAD+ levels are thought to be one of the key hallmarks of aging, contributing to dysfunctional cellular metabolism, cellular senescence, and dysregulated immune responses—so-called "inflammaging"—and have been found to be associated with aging-related disorders. Addressing this decline using supplementation with NAD+ precursors has become a hot topic in the aging-related disease prevention and longevity fields and is a primary focus for Duno.

Clinical Tested Results: Youth & Vitality contains nicotinamide, a NAD+ precursor that has decades of clinical trial data showing its safety and effectiveness at boosting NAD+ levels in humans. It also functions in reducing the risk for certain skin cancers and in addressing some inflammatory conditions (2). By combining nicotinamide with key B vitamins, Youth & Vitality aims to promote cellular energy metabolism and DNA repair, and to support health benefits including cardiovascular health, neuroprotection, hormonal and sexual health and anti-aging effects in the skin.

Focus on Everyday health: Cardiovascular disease is a major cause of age-associated disease and healthcare costs, yet experts believe a majority of cases could be prevented by lifestyle changes (3). Youth & Vitality supports cardiovascular health by helping to lower levels of homocysteine, a molecule known as a biomarker for cardiovascular disease risk (4,5). Our formula includes vitamin B6, vitamin B12, and folic acid, a combination that has been shown to significantly and synergistically reduce homocysteine levels (6).

Cardiovascular health is closely associated with brain health and risk of developing neurodegenerative disease or dementia, as well as other conditions such as chronic kidney disease and erectile dysfunction. Unsurprisingly, high homocysteine levels have also been associated with these diseases (4,7,8）, and are thought to contribute to oxidative stress that worsens the progression of disease. By combating high homocysteine levels, Youth & Vitality synergistically addresses aging across major organ systems.

Youth & Vitality is formulated based on the latest research into human health and longevity, to balance the multifaceted benefits of each ingredient. Recent preclinical studies have shown that vitamins B3 and B6 can stimulate muscle stem cell expansion and enhance regenerative capacity during aging (9). There is also evidence that vitamins B6 and B12 help to increase the synthesis of testosterone (10). Duno Health has studied the key hallmarks of aging across levels of analysis, from interconnected cellular pathways to tissue-wide effects to the mechanisms underlying systemic disease. Thus this product is designed to support multiple key aspects of cellular metabolism and help control homocysteine levels, creating the foundations of healthy function across the body's organ systems and truly support healthspan.

Youth & Vitality from DUNO HEALTH is specially designed and formulated blend of muti-vitamins Bs support clinically studied markers of health aging:

Boosting NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide)

Reducing HCY (homocysteine)

Stimulate muscle stem cell expansion

Promote sexual health

If you're approaching 50 or older, regular monitoring and management of homocysteine levels can play a key role in reducing risks of atherosclerosis, blood clots, Heart attack, Stroke, and supporting long-term health.

To test its effectiveness, please have your blood drawn and homocysteine levels measured on the day before taking the supplement and the day after completing exactly one month （30 days）of treatment. Submit both of your test reports, and you will receive a $20 discount when purchasing two more bottles. This discount is valid until August 31, 2026.

For more details or buy and test it, please visit https://www.duno-health.com. Contact Phone: 650-977-9992.

References 1, PloS ONE, 2012, 7, e42357 2, 2a, Nature communications, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms12948； 2b, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4570055/ 3, https://newsroom.clevelandclinic.org/2021/09/29/90-percent-of-heart-disease-is-preventable-through-healthier-diet-regular-exercise-and-not-smoking 4, N Engl J Med 2002;346:476-483; 4b, 5, https://medlineplus.gov/lab-tests/homocysteine-test/ 6, 6a, Nutrition Research 2011, 31, 318-321 6b, https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6529698/ 7, Journal of Alzheimer's Disease 62 (2018) 561–570 8, J Prev Alz Dis 2021;3(8):329-334 9, J. Clin. Invest. 2024, 134, e163648 10, https://doi.org/10.5534/wjmh.240250

SOURCE Duno Health