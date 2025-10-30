Dunwoody College of Technology Electrical Engineering Program Earns ABET Accreditation

This marks the fourth Dunwoody degree to attain ABET accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology, a leader in hands-on technical education and professional development, has earned ABET accreditation for its Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, expanding the College's portfolio of accredited programs and reinforcing its leadership in applied engineering education. The third-party review validates that the program meets the highest global standards for quality and rigor in technical education, and allows graduates to pursue Professional Engineering Licensure.

Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treat students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate’s, and bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

The Electrical Engineering degree was reviewed and approved during ABET's most recent accreditation cycle. As an initial accreditation, the accreditation action extends retroactively to October 1, 2022, and applies to all past graduates of the program.

"Engineers are sought-after professionals who work in nearly every industry to move ideas from concept to creation," said Dunwoody President Scott Stallman, Ph.D. "ABET sets a high bar, and earning accreditation is recognition that our curriculum, faculty, and facilities meet their rigorous standards. This recognition will attract more students interested in Dunwoody's time-tested approach to preparing graduates to start contributing on day one.

This program joins Dunwoody's accredited degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Engineering Technology, and Automation & Controls Engineering Technology, further strengthening the College's position as a center for applied engineering education. The growing portfolio of accredited programs reflects Dunwoody's dedication to maintaining the highest academic standards and providing students with a direct path to meaningful, impactful careers.

"Electrical engineering is at the center of nearly every innovation shaping our world," said Academic Dean E.J. Daigle, Ed.D. "This accreditation reinforces our commitment to providing an education that translates directly to industry. Our program equips students to enter the workforce ready to lead projects, design solutions, and adapt as technology continues to evolve."

The four-year Electrical Engineering degree prepares students for careers in power generation and distribution, electronics, telecommunications, automotive and aerospace, and medical technology. Coursework emphasizes the design, development, and testing of electrical systems used in applications ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles. Classes are offered in person on the Minneapolis campus.

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits nearly 4,800 programs at 930 colleges and universities in 42 countries and areas. More information about ABET, its member societies, and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at abet.org .

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 200,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treat students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

SOURCE Dunwoody College of Technology