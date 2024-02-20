Dunwoody College of Technology Launches PSEO Pathway for Mechanical Engineering

News provided by

Dunwoody College of Technology

20 Feb, 2024

Engineering NOW! currently accepting applications for Fall 2024

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunwoody College of Technology, a leader in hands-on technical education, today announces the launch of Engineering NOW!, an innovative new Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PSEO) designed specifically for students interested in pursuing an engineering degree while still in high school. Eligible students accepted into the pathway will earn college credits from an ABET accredited engineering program for free, while also meeting high school requirements, as they get a head start on a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

"We continue to see a high demand for work-ready engineers from industry partners in Minnesota," said Scott Stallman, Provost and incoming President. "With the Engineering NOW! program, we can respond to industry needs in a way that most benefits our students – by offering them an accelerated pathway into great careers in the engineering field. Engineering NOW! is another way that Dunwoody continues to distinguish ourselves as an innovator in higher education." 

This unique program can reduce the cost of an engineering degree by allowing students to complete up to one-year of their Mechanical Engineering degree for free through the PSEO program. PSEO students are also provided with a Dunwoody-issued laptop and all required software as part of the program.

Dunwoody is now accepting applications for the fall 2024 semester and limited spots are available.

Engineering NOW! is open to Minnesota students entering their senior year in fall 2024 (or senior-level equivalency in a home school program). Applicants must have a minimum high school cumulative GPA of 3.0 and be in good academic standing with their institution. Math prerequisites must also be met prior to enrollment and include at least three years high school mathematics and include at a minimum Algebra 2 and Trigonometry with a Cumulative Mathematics GPA ≥3.0; Pre-Calculus, Derivative Calculus, and Integral Calculus courses are also accepted. Interested students must complete the application process by May 30, 2024. Information about the program and how to apply can be found on the Dunwoody website

Students accepted into the program will learn hands-on in a small-campus environment with dedicated faculty who have worked professionally in the engineering field. First year courses could include: Introduction to Programming, Introduction to Engineering, Engineering Drawings & 3D Design, and Machining for Engineers with Lab along with other general education classes.

Accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, Dunwoody's Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering is designed for those who want a project-focused, team-oriented engineering education that starts on day one.

PSEO is a program created by the Minnesota Department of Education that allows eligible high school students to enroll and earn credits for college courses for free while completing their secondary education.

"Engineers are in high demand, and our college is exploring a variety of ways to get students into the field quickly, while also ensuring they are receiving the highest quality of education," explains EJ Daigle, Dean of the School of Engineering. "This program will allow high school students to learn creative problem solving and gain real-world experience through hands-on projects working in labs stocked with state-of-the-industry equipment and tools."

Dunwoody's Mechanical Engineering degree can lead to employment in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, transportation, and quality control/testing. It's a versatile degree for those who enjoy hands-on creation and problem-solving.

For more information on Engineering NOW! Visit dunwoody.edu/engineering-now or follow the College on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok

ABOUT DUNWOODY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY
Founded in 1914, Dunwoody College of Technology is the only private, not-for-profit technical college in the Upper Midwest. Having provided hands-on, applied technical education to more than 250,000 individuals, Dunwoody is the college for experimenters and makers, a place where the curious and the confident learn by doing. Located in Minneapolis, Dunwoody offers a unique campus experience in dedicated labs, studios, and shops that treats students like future professionals from day one. With certificates, associate's, and bachelor's degrees in more than 40 majors – including engineering, robotics, design and other STEM-related fields – Dunwoody challenges students to come determined and graduate destined.

SOURCE Dunwoody College of Technology

