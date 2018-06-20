Dunxin Financial Holdings Accredited as One of the Top Performing Microfinance Service Providers by People's Bank of China Wuhan Branch

During 2017, 90 financial services companies in Wuhan were evaluated by the People's Bank of China. Dunxin is one of the ten microfinance lenders that received full marks in the 2017 Financial Statistics Report. This report assesses each lender's corporate governance, financial system, risk management, and information disclosure.

Mr. Qizhi "Ricky" Wei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dunxin commented, "We are honored to accept the Outstanding Enterprise Award by the Office of Business Administration, People's Bank of China Wuhan Branch. This award is a testament to our achievement in meeting the high standard of compliance requirements set by the government."

Mr. Wei continued, "We are also pleased that the authorities are recognizing our contributions to the local economy. Going forward, we will continue providing high quality services to both individuals and SMEs. As one of the largest microfinance lenders in Hubei, we are confident that our strong capital management capabilities and local network presence will fuel the long term growth of Dunxin."

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("DXF") is one of the leading licensed microfinance lenders in Hubei Province, China. We have been granted a microfinance license by the Financial Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government to provide loans to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises. We received the Vice President Award from the China Micro-credit Companies Association under the China Banking Regulatory Commission in January 2017 and the President Award from the Hubei Micro-credit Company Association in December 2017. In 2016, we were recognized as a "National Excellent Microfinance Company" by the China Micro-credit Companies Association. We have been named one of the "Top 100 Most Competitive Microfinance Companies in China" by China Microfinance Institution Association for four consecutive years since 2013, an "AA- Credit Rating Enterprise" by China Credit Management Co., Ltd in August 2017, and one of the "Top 10 Private Enterprises in Wuchang District, Wuhan City" by the People's Government of Wuchang District in July 2017. The Company has a strong capital base and professional credit business experience in the microfinance industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

