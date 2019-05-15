Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Conference Call Date to Discuss Full Year 2018 Financial Results on May 16, 2019

WUHAN, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a leading licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss the Company's full year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, May 16, 2019 before market open.

The Company's management will host a conference call on May 16, 2019 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the Company's 2018 financial results and future business plans.

The toll free dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

- USA: 1 866 836 0101, 1 833 220 6426

- China: 800 803 6015, 400 603 9015

- Hong Kong: 800 968 966

- International access: +886 2 21928018

Participant PIN Code: 516637 #

A conference call playback will be available within 30 days after the end of the conference.

Playback number: +886 2 21928015

Playback reference number: 204882 #

Participant pin code: 238629 #

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("DXF") is one of the leading licensed microfinance lenders in Hubei Province, China. We have been granted a microfinance license by the Financial Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government to provide loans to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises. We received the Vice President Award from the China Micro-credit Companies Association under the China Banking Regulatory Commission in January 2017 and the President Award from the Hubei Micro-credit Company Association in December 2017. In 2016, we were recognized as a "National Excellent Micro-credit Company" by the China Micro-credit Companies Association. We have been named one of the "Top 100 Most Competitive Micro-credit Companies in China" by the China Microfinance Institution Association for four consecutive years since 2013, an "AA- Credit Rating Enterprise" by China Credit Management Co., Ltd in August 2017, and one of the "Top 10 Private Enterprises in Wuchang District, Wuhan City" by the People's Government of Wuchang District in July 2017. The Company has a strong capital base and professional credit business experience in the microfinance industry.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

