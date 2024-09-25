Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Announces Management Changes

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce today that Mr. Longwen (Stanley) He, a current director of the Company, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

On the same date, Mr. Siyuan Xu has been appointed as a director of the Board. Mr. Xu is currently also leading the Company's real estate operation business line.

Mr. Xu has served as the president of Xinnuohan Investment Holding Shenzhen Co., Ltd. since August 2022, where he is responsible for the overall management of the company. He is experienced in real estate investment, operation management, asset mergers and acquisitions, and disposal of non-performing assets.

Dunxin's CEO Stanley He commented, "On behalf of our Board, I would like to extend our gratitude to Siyuan for joining us. Real estate operation management and investment is one of the Company's new main business lines, and management believes that now is a good time for global real estate investment. With the recovery of the economy and consumption levels, the application of digital technology will improve the efficiency and operating income of real estate operations and will also bring stable cash flow to the company. Siyuan's experience in real estate operations, mergers and acquisitions, and cross-border operations can effectively assist the company to accelerate the expansion of its real estate business and help the company achieve better operational goals."

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is a company engaged in real estate operation management and investment and a digital technology security business in Hong Kong, China. The Company was formerly a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China, but has suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

