Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Forms Partnership with Authorized Digital Copyrights Institution to Develop Global Digital Copyrights Transaction Platform

WUHAN, China, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in Hubei Province, China, today announced the Company formed cooperation with an authorized digital copyrights institution to establish an online transaction platform which will focus on digitalized registration, trading and protection of copyrights.

Pursuant to the partnership dated January 16, 2022 between Dunxin and the authorized digital copyrights institution, the both parties will cooperate to develop a full set of digital copyrights transaction platform which is consist of a sub-platform for media resource transaction, a sub-platform for software transaction and a sub-platform for culture and creative products transaction.

Mr. Ricky Wei, CEO and Chairman of the Dunxin commented: "We are pleased to cooperate with the authorized digital copyrights institution to provide digital copyrights to our investors through a comprehensive transaction platform with safety, convenience and efficiency. This is also one of our key steps of transition strategies on Metaverse related business. By establishing the digital copyrights transaction platform, we will continuously develop and update new standards for digital copyrights industry to promote digitalization, propertilization and capitalization of copyrights and copyrights derivative products. With this, we will plan to expand the business globally to provide digital copyrights certification services in qualified regions and countries in the future. "

After negotiation, the two sides decided to establish a digital copyright trading platform with an initial investment of 100 million yuan and a total investment of about 600 million yuan. After the platform is officially completed and operating online, the trading volume of the platform is expected to exceed 1 billion US dollars, bringing new revenue and profit growth points to DXF. The implementation of this project shows DXF has officially entered the content creation field of metaverse industry, providing truly valuable creative materials for metaverse world.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Established in March 2013 with headquarter in Wuhan, China, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is an innovative fintech company originally engaged in business of providing loan facilities to micro sized enterprise and individuals. After listed in New York stock exchange, we strategically consider and plan main business transition. In the past two years, we conducted deeply research and analyze over 200 projects in medical health, bio-pharmaceuticals, cold chain logistics, big data and block chain industry. In 2021, we decided to focus our attention to Metaverse industry. By ways of investment, merger and acquisition, integration of resources and energizing of business management, we execute our planning and rapidly step into Metaverse industry. After its business transition, the Company will develop block chain, NFT digitalization and be involved in the Metaverse business.

