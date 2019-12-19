Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2019

WUHAN, China, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a leading licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Hubei Province, China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2019. The unaudited consolidated financial statements and other financial information included in this press release have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and stated in Renminbi ("RMB") unless otherwise indicated.

First Six Months 2019 Highlights

Total outstanding principal balance of loans reached RMB812.8 million ( US$118.4 million ) as of June 30, 2019 , representing a decrease of 0.3% from RMB814.9 million as of June 30, 2018 .

( ) as of , representing a decrease of 0.3% from as of . Total interest income reached RMB75.5 million ( US$11.0 million ) in the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of 49.2% from RMB50.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

( ) in the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of 49.2% from in the same period of the prior year. Net interest income reached RMB65.5 million ( US$9.5 million ) in the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of 78.0% from RMB36.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

( ) in the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of 78.0% from in the same period of the prior year. Net profit was RMB34.5 million ( US$5.0 million ) in the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of 155.6% from RMB13.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

( ) in the first six months of 2019, representing an increase of 155.6% from in the same period of the prior year. Earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was US$0.19 in the first six month of 2019, compared to US$0.08 in prior year period.

First Six Months 2019 Financial Results

Interest Income on Loans

Interest income on loans for the first six months of 2019 increased by 49.2% to RMB75.5 million (US$11.0 million) from RMB50.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to the accrued interest of Stage 3 credit-impaired loans. Accrued interest is the present value of the estimated future cash flows of credit-impaired loans expected to be recovered, discounted at the loan's original effective interest rate.

Interest expense

Interest expenses on loans decreased to RMB9.8 million (US$1.4 million) for the first six months of 2019 from RMB13.6 million in the same period of the prior year. The reduction was mainly due to the decrease in average outstanding borrowings from RMB240.2 million in the first six months of 2018 to RMB203.8 million (US$29.7 million) in the first six months of 2019, which resulted in a RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) decrease in the Company's interest expenses on loans. Also, the effective cost of borrowings decreased from 11.3% in the first six months of 2018 to 9.6% in the first six months of 2019, which resulted in a RMB1.9 million (US$0.3 million) decrease in the Company's interest expenses on loans.

Net interest income

Net interest income for the first six months of 2019 was RMB65.5 million (US$9.5 million), representing a 78.0% increase from RMB36.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

Credit impairment losses

Credit impairment losses for the first six months of 2019 decreased from RMB11.6 million to RMB11.3 million (US$1.6 million). The credit impairment losses were provided at a similar level last year.

Operation expenses

Sales and marketing expenses for the first six months of 2019 increased to RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) from RMB0.5 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to the cost incurred in developing the new supply chain finance cloud platform.

General and administrative expenses increased from RMB6.7 million for the first six months of 2018 to RMB7.5 million (US$1.1 million) for the first six months of 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in certain administrative and miscellaneous expenses.

Net Profit and Earnings per ADS

Net profit was RMB34.5 million (US$5.0 million) for the first six months of 2019, as compared to RMB13.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

Earnings per ADS for the first six months of 2019 was US$0.19, compared to US$0.08 in the same period of the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB0.1 million (US$0.02 million) compared to RMB3.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

Loans receivable, net of credit impairment losses of RMB405.6 million (US$59.1 million), was RMB620.1 million (US$90.3 million) as of June 30, 2019, representing an increase of 7.0% from RMB579.7 million as of December 31, 2018, primarily due to the accrued interest of Stage 3 credit-impaired loans. Accrued interest is the present value of the estimated future cash flows of credit-impaired loans expected to be recovered, discounted at the loan's original effective interest rate.

Cash Flow

Net cash generated by operating activities for the first six months of 2019 was RMB2.5 million (US$0.4 million) compared to RMB12.7 million net cash used in operating activities in the same period of prior year.

Exchange Rate Information

The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars for the convenience of the reader were calculated at the certified exchange rate of US$1.00 = RMB6.8650 on June 30, 2019 as set forth in the H.10 weekly statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on June 30, 2019, or at any other date. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB amounts.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("DXF") is one of the leading licensed microfinance lenders in Hubei Province, China. We have been granted a microfinance license by the Financial Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government to provide loans to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises. We were awarded as the Vice President Unit of China Micro-credit Companies Association under the China Banking Regulatory Commission in January 2017 and the President Unit of Hubei Micro-credit Company Association in December 2017. In 2016, we were recognized as a "National Excellent Microfinance Company" by China Micro-credit Companies Association. We have been named one of the "Top 100 Most Competitive Microfinance Companies in China" by China Microfinance Institution Association for four consecutive years since 2013, an "AA- Credit Rating Enterprise" by China Credit Management Co., Ltd in August 2017, and a "Top 10 Private Enterprises in Wuchang District, Wuhan City" by the People's Government of Wuchang District in July 2017. The Group has a strong capital base and professional credit business experience in microfinance industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.dunxin.us.

DUNXIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Expressed in Thousands of Chinese Renminbi Yuan, except per share and per ADS amounts)



For the six months ended June 30

2018 RMB

2019 RMB 2019 US$









Interest income on loans 50,606

75,472 10,994









Interest expense:







Interest expenses on loans (13,619)

(9,766) (1,422) Business related taxes and surcharges (198)

(217) (32) Total interest expense (13,817)

(9,983) (1,454)









Net interest income 36,789

65,489 9,540 Credit impairment losses (11,606)

(11,338) (1,652) Net interest income after credit impairment losses 25,183

54,151 7,888









Non-interest and other income 174

3 -









Operating costs and expenses







Sales and marketing (509)

(642) (94) General and administrative (6,720)

(7,505) (1,093) Total operating costs and expenses (7,229)

(8,147) (1,187)









Profit before income taxes 18,128

46,007 6,701 Income tax expense (4,580)

(11,502) (1,675) Net profit 13,548

34,505 5,026









Other comprehensive income for the period:







Exchange differences on translation of financial

statements of entities outside the mainland of the

People's Republic of China 29

(398) (58) Total comprehensive income for the period 13,577

34,107 4,968









Net profit attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company 10,838

27,604 4,021 Non-controlling interests 2,710

6,901 1,005 Net profit 13,548

34,505 5,026









Total comprehensive income attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company 10,862

27,286 3,975 Non-controlling interests 2,715

6,821 993 Total comprehensive income 13,577

34,107 4,968









Earnings per share - basic and diluted (in RMB) 0.01

0.03

Earnings per ADS - basic and diluted (in US$) 0.08

0.19











Weighted average shares outstanding in the period ('000) 1,000,000

1,000,862

Weighted average ADS outstanding in the period ('000) 20,833

20,851











One ADS represents 48 ordinary shares.









DUNXIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Thousands of Chinese Renminbi Yuan)



As of

December 31,

June 30, June 30,

2018

2019 2019

RMB

RMB US$





Unaudited Unaudited









Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 3,188

139 20 Interest receivables, net of credit impairment losses 7,057

19,298 2,811 Loans receivable, net of credit impairment losses 579,654

620,088 90,326 Prepaid expenses and others 1,038

794 116 Total current assets 590,937

640,319 93,273









Non-current assets







Property and equipment, net 50,824

49,639 7,231 Intangible asset 9

8 1 Total non-current assets 50,833

49,647 7,232









Total assets 641,770

689,966 100,505









Liabilities







Loans payable 200,417

195,608 28,494 Salary and benefit payable 1,411

3,228 470 Income taxes payable 32,477

43,979 6,406 Interest payable 5,139

10,982 1,600 Other payable 35,260

34,200 4,982 Total current liabilities 274,704

287,997 41,952









Shareholders' equity







Capital and reserve attributable to equity holders of

the Company







Share capital 326

326 47 Additional paid-in capital 383,174

383,174 55,816 Statutory reserve 14,017

14,017 2,042 General risk reserve 9,885

9,885 1,440 Foreign currency translation reserve (493)

(174) (25) Accumulated losses (113,257)

(85,652) (12,477) Non-controlling interests in equity 73,414

80,393 11,710 Total shareholders' equity 367,066

401,969 58,553









Total equity and liabilities 641,770

689,966 100,505

DUNXIN FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in Thousands of Chinese Renminbi Yuan)



For the six months ended June 30,

2018

2019 2019

RMB

RMB US$ Cash flows from operating activities:







Profit before income taxes 18,128

46,007 6,701 Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property and equipment 202

1,455 212 Amortization of intangible asset -

1 - Credit impairment losses 11,606

11,338 1,652 Share-based compensation 297

- - Operating profit before working capital changes 30,233

58,801 8,565 Interest receivables (14,028)

(15,228) (2,218) Loan receivables (23,890)

(48,785) (7,106) Prepaid expenses and others (500)

244 35 Advance from customers (112)

- - Salary and benefit payable (2,378)

1,817 265 Interest payable 1,450

5,843 851 Other payable (2,927)

(217) (32) Cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (12,152)

2,475 360 Income tax paid (509)

- - Net cash (used in)/generated by operating activities (12,661)

2,475 360









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (18)

(270) (39) Prepayment for property (11,654)

- - Net cash used in investing activities (11,672)

(270) (39)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds received from related party loans -

17,350 2,527 Repayment of loans to related party -

(11,800) (1,719) Proceeds received from shareholders loans -

13,000 1,894 Repayment of shareholders loans -

(3,000) (437) Proceeds received from loan payable 200,180

47,300 6,890 Repayments of loan payable (196,960)

(68,502) (9,978) Net cash generated by/(used in) financing activities 3,220

(5,652) (823)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (21,113)

(3,447) (502) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 21,717

3,188 464 Exchange (losses)/gains on cash and cash equivalents (29)

398 58 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 575

139 20

