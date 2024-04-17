Duolingo Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Cable One to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duolingo Inc. (NASD:DUOL) will replace Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cable One will replace MDC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading Monday, April 22. Sekisui House Ltd. is acquiring MDC Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on April 19, pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector April 22, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Duolingo DUOL Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Cable One CABO Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Cable One CABO Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion MDC Holdings MDC Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices