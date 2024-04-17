Duolingo Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Cable One to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duolingo Inc. (NASD:DUOL) will replace Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cable One will replace MDC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading Monday, April 22. Sekisui House Ltd. is acquiring MDC Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on April 19, pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 22, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Duolingo

DUOL

Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Cable One

CABO

Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cable One

CABO

Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

MDC Holdings

MDC

Consumer Discretionary

