Duomic: IsoPlexis Introduces Integrated Single-Cell Functional Multi-omic Biology Platform

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IsoPlexis, a leader in single-cell proteomics, will present the first proof-of-concept data from its novel functional proteomic + transcriptomic platform, Duomic, at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) – Precision Health conference on Coronado Island. IsoPlexis has demonstrated the ability to simultaneously measure functional protein and gene expression levels from the same cell, with the goal of identifying which genes and gene pathways have a downstream impact on protein heterogeneity in these cells.

IsoPlexis' proprietary functional proteomics platform employs both multiplexed proteomics and single-cell biology to fully characterize and link cellular function to patient outcomes, treatment response, or disease progression, by identifying highly functional "superhero" cells orchestrating response. Now, with Duomic, IsoPlexis can reveal gene networks associated with these superhero cells for the first time.

Based on IsoPlexis' proprietary proteomic barcoding platform, Duomic allows researchers to gain insights into cell behavior by simultaneously capturing transcriptome and predictive functional proteome data from the same single cell. Duomic utilizes the seamless, hands-off workflow and automated analysis of IsoPlexis' instrumentation and delivers actionable multi-omics data to accelerate pathway discoveries while bridging them to real-time, in vivo proteomic activity.

At AGBT, Patrick Paczkowski, Ph.D., SVP of Software, and Rui Zheng, Ph. D, SVP of Innovation, will highlight results of IsoPlexis' recent proof of concept experiments in which Duomic simultaneously measured protein and gene expression from individual melanoma cells. Duomic identified distinct populations of cells that could be separated based on functional heterogeneity, and identified the gene expression profiles and regulatory networks driving this proteomic activity. IsoPlexis believes that the combined data Duomic delivers will be able to provide insights into the link between functional heterogeneity and the gene drivers of protein activity in individual cells. Additionally, IsoPlexis collaborated with Virtualitics, an AI-driven 3D data visualization platform to gain insights between these genetic and proteomic connections at the single-cell level.

"The ability to detect the functional proteome and genetic drivers of these proteins from each single cell will allow deeper precision into connecting the mechanisms and outcomes of therapies and disease. We believe this connection is key to accelerating the discovery of advanced medicines," said Sean Mackay, CEO and Co-Founder of IsoPlexis.

Dr. Paczkowski and Dr. Zheng will present the initial results at the AGBT meeting on Friday, September 10th at 5:00 PM PST. Their presentation is titled "Duomic: A highly multiplexed and simultaneous single-cell transcriptomics and functional proteomics platform to transform biology".

ABOUT ISOPLEXIS:

IsoPlexis is a life science technology company building solutions to accelerate the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. Our award-winning single-cell proteomics systems reveal unique biological activity in small subsets of cells, allowing researchers to connect more directly to in vivo biology and develop more precise and personalized therapies. Our integrated systems, named top innovation or design by the Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot & multiple others, are used globally to advance the field of single-cell biology into new 'omic possibilities, as our customers generate solutions to overcome the challenges of complex diseases and therapeutics. Our products have been adopted by researchers around the world, including the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue and by nearly half of the comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. Visit http://www.isoplexis.com to learn more.

