Duoning Biotech Acquires PreFluid to Strengthen Fluid Management Solutions

News provided by

Duoning Biotechnology

18 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • PreFluid is a leader in integrated fluid solutions
  • PreFluid's peristaltic pumps are widely used in medical, pharmaceutical, chemical and environmental industries worldwide

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Duoning Biotech") has used Shanghai Duoning Yuexi Biological Technology Co., Ltd. ("Duoning Yuexi") to sign an agreement to acquire Changzhou PreFluid Technology Co., Ltd. ("PreFluid"), a professional manufacturer of peristaltic pumps, expanding its key product portfolio related to fluid transport and upgrading the fluid management solutions.

Founded in 2007, PreFluid is committed to providing comprehensive, professional and customizable peristaltic pump solutions. With a senior R&D team and a professional quality control team, the company develops high-quality standardized products while offering different fluid solutions to meet customers' needs. In terms of quality, PreFluid not only is benchmarked against international standards with certifications of CE, ETL, RoSH and ISO13485, but also sets up strict performance tests as well as an all-around quality assurance system to ensure quality management in the whole product life cycle. As to manufacturing, it owns a factory with an area of 10,000 square meters that combines the concept of lean production with "automatic + manual" assembly to achieve efficient delivery. At present, it has a complete range of peristaltic pump solutions for medical, analytical, biological and pharmaceutical applications worldwide, which improves efficiency of the entire fluid management process significantly.

Wang Meng, Chairman and CEO of Duoning Biotech, said, "Peristaltic pump is used throughout the bioprocess and serves as a powerful tool for precise fluid control, which highly matches with our one-stop system. Besides, PreFluid's rich experience in fluid transport can synergize with our single-use products portfolio to form a complete 'germfree' fluid delivery chain. This merger sees a combination of our strengths, which enables us to provide reliable and efficient fluid transport solutions for customers constantly."

Chu Jiangbo, Founder and GM of PreFluid, said, "We are grateful to Duoning Biotech for its recognition and appreciation. There is a broad prospect for peristaltic pump in the pharmaceutical industry due to its features like cleanness, high precision and low shearing stress. Joining Duoning is a turning point for us. We believe the one-stop platform will help us fully unleash our product potential in the life science field and gain support in R&D and marketing."

About Duoning Biotech

Shanghai Duoning Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a leading one-stop shop dedicated to providing integrated bioprocess solutions from the development to the commercialization of biologics products in China. We operate two business lines, bioprocess solutions and laboratory products and relative services, and seek to help partners achieve efficient, stable, high-quality and cost-controllable drug development and manufacturing processes. For more information, please visit: www.duoningbio.com.

About PreFluid

"Pre" is derived from "precise" and "prepared", meaning precise fluid control, prepared technologies and sophisticated products, while "Fluid" indicates its direction of precise fluid transport development and manufacturing of relevant products. As a peristaltic pump professional, PreFluid focuses on providing comprehensive fluid solutions for medical, pharmaceutical, chemical and environmental fields around the world to achieve precise fluid transport.

Duoning Biotech Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Duoning Biotechnology

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.