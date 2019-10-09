Duos Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com October 10th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQX: DUOT), a provider of advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions, today announced that Duos Technologies Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini and CFO Adrian Goldfarb will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 10th.

DATE: Thursday, October 10th

TIME: 11:30 a.m. ET

LINK: www.tinyurl.com/Oct10VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Multiple, multi-million dollar deployments announced in 2018 with more expected in 2019

Fortified balance sheet with no current need to raise capital

2018 revenue of $12 million , representing a 210% increase compared to 2017

, representing a 210% increase compared to 2017 2019 revenue guidance of $14 - $15 million

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQX:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

