Dupaco Community Credit Union Achieves 300% Increase in New Retail Member Accounts Opened Online and Raises $138 Million in Deposits with MANTL

The Iowa-based credit union more than doubled its 2025 growth goal, streamlined account opening across every channel, and saved more than 4,194 staff hours

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that Dupaco Community Credit Union (Dupaco), headquartered in Iowa, is accelerating deposit growth, improving operational efficiency, and delivering a modern member experience with MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology. By implementing a unified omnichannel account opening strategy across retail and business onboarding, Dupaco achieved a 300% increase in new retail member accounts opened online, raised more than $138 million in deposits, and saved over 4,194 staff hours previously spent on manual, in-branch account opening processes.

As competition from digital-first banks and fintechs intensifies, Dupaco is proving that credit unions can not only compete, but lead, in the digital era. A new case study reveals that Dupaco more than doubled its annual growth goal for 2025 by the end of the third quarter, and a top source of new deposits entering the institution were from a leading fintech. The case study highlights Dupaco's success in winning deposits, deepening relationships, and competing effectively in an industry that is experiencing continuous evolution.

"Our world is changing at a rapid pace, and member expectations have shifted," said Tami Brandenburg, vice president, member service at Dupaco. "To attract younger members and stay relevant, we have to meet people where they are, and they're embracing digital banking experiences and convenience."

Seeking to create a single, consistent account opening experience across every channel, Dupaco selected MANTL to serve as one front door for deposits across retail and business account types—in branch, online, and in the field. With MANTL, Dupaco replaced a fragmented onboarding process that relied on seven separate screens and three disconnected systems with a single platform capable of supporting a broad range of account types, including business and specialty accounts, IRAs, and safe deposit boxes.

"This partnership has fueled growth across every channel and delivered institution-wide operational efficiency, empowering our teams to focus more on serving members and less on managing expensive manual processes," Brandenburg said.

"Dupaco is redefining what the branch experience can be, turning it into a fast, fully digital, and deeply consultative environment. By eliminating complexity and digitizing critical workflows, they've unlocked extraordinary efficiency while delivering the modern, member-first experience today's consumers expect," said Dan Milgrom, vice president and chief customer officer, Solutions Group at Alkami.

To learn more about how Dupaco transformed retail and business account opening across every channel, download the full case study, click here.

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, click here.

To learn more about the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here. To request a demo, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Dupaco Community Credit Union

Dupaco Community Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa. It is dedicated to the financial well-being of its members, and specializes in personalized financial counseling, money advice and education. It offers savings, loans, investments, insurance and wealth management products for individuals and businesses. Dupaco serves residents in 118 counties throughout Iowa, northwest Illinois and southwest Wisconsin. Founded in 1948 by ten Dubuque Packing Company employees, membership has grown to more than 179,000 with assets exceeding $3.6 billion. It has over 600 employees and 22 branch office locations. Learn more at www.dupaco.com.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.