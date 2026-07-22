Alkami and The Financial Brand to Host Webinar on Using Behavioral Data to Drive Digital Banking Growth

Webinar featuring Elevations Credit Union and Valley Strong Credit Union will explore how financial institutions can use behavioral analytics, in-application guidance, and dynamic personalization to increase engagement and feature adoption

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced an upcoming webinar titled, "Personalization That Performs: Using Behavioral Data to Win Digital Banking," hosted in partnership with The Financial Brand. The webinar will take place on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET and will explore how banks and credit unions can use behavioral data to better understand account holder journeys, reduce friction, and deliver more personalized digital banking experiences.

"Digital banking has become one of the most important ways we build relationships with our members," said Andrea Stevenson, director of digital banking at Elevations Credit Union. "By understanding how people interact with the digital experience, we can remove friction, introduce new tools at the right time, and help members get more value from the services we offer."

Webinar attendees will learn how to:

Identify where account holders encounter friction—including behaviors such as repeated or "rage" clicking and use behavioral insights to improve digital journeys.

Guide users with contextual in-app experiences that simplify onboarding, feature discovery, and self-service.

Increase adoption of key features, products, and services through dynamic personalization and targeted user journeys that support seamless launches, feature rollouts, and product replacements.

Measure digital engagement with behavioral data that connects user actions to business outcomes.

Featured speakers include:

"Behavioral data becomes most valuable when financial institutions can act on it in the moment," said Lesly Fruge, director of product management at Alkami. "Understanding where account holders hesitate, abandon a journey, or need additional guidance gives banks and credit unions the opportunity to continuously improve digital experiences while increasing adoption of the products and services that matter most."

Recent Alkami research found that 76% of digital banking Americans believe a financial institution's digital banking experience reflects how much it cares about its customers or members, while 44% wish their primary financial provider did a better job anticipating their financial needs and goals.¹ The webinar is designed for financial institution leaders to tap into account holder behavioral signals and focus on executing strategies that drive product adoption and growth.

To register for the webinar, visit here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and the Alkami Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

¹ Source: Alkami Proprietary Research. 2026 Digital Banking Americans Research Study. Online survey of 1,500 U.S. digital banking Americans conducted March 26–April 22, 2026.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

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SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.