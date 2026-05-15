DuPage County & Regional Municipal Leaders Urge Legislators to Reconsider BUILD Act

New polling highlights strong resident support for responsible growth and community-based planning

ELMHURST, Ill., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal leaders from the DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference (DMMC) and neighboring Councils of Government joined together Friday to discuss recent poll results and voice their concerns with the proposed Building Up Illinois Developments (BUILD) Act, urging legislators to instead focus on collaborative housing solutions with local officials. The BUILD Act is a legislative package introduced by Governor JB Pritzker that, in part, aims to expand state control over housing and development standards.

DMMC recently conducted a county-wide poll showing that more than 70 percent of respondents believe zoning and land-use decisions should remain local, while more than half say growth is already happening at the right pace. Respondents also prioritized affordability, taxes, and cost of living over increased neighborhood density and expansion.

"Residents overwhelmingly want individual communities to retain authority over planning and zoning decisions that impact neighborhoods, infrastructure, and quality of life," said DMMC President and Roselle Mayor David Pileski.

"Housing policy that increases local housing inventory should increase resident's investments not dilute it through pre-emption of local zoning controls," said Donna Johnson, Libertyville Mayor and Northwest Municipal Conference President.

"Local governments are responsible for maintaining community infrastructure. That cannot be separated from community development decision-making," said Palos Hills Mayor Gerald Bennett, representing the Southwest Conference of Mayors.

"Statewide mandates may look simple on paper, but local governments are the ones responsible for managing the real-world impacts," said Debby Sosine, Algonquin Village President, representing the McHenry County Council of Government.

Leaders also emphasized local efforts to responsibly expand housing opportunities, inviting state leaders to join existing initiatives and noting that more than 6,100 multi-family units have been built in DuPage County alone since 2020, with thousands more in development. This balanced approach aligns with the poll findings showing residents prioritize protecting community character over accelerated housing growth.

"Today is about ensuring growth happens responsibly, with long-term planning that keeps our communities sustainable for future generations," said Wheaton Mayor and DMMC Vice President Phil Suess.

"Communities need flexibility to address housing challenges in ways that reflect local infrastructure and taxpayer priorities," said Carpentersville Mayor and Metro West Council of Government President John Skillman.

"State policy should support local collaboration, not override established community planning processes," said Billy McKinney, Lake County Municipal League President and Mayor of Zion.

"Responsible growth starts with listening to residents and ensuring development aligns with the long-term vision of local communities," said Barrington Village President Mike Moran, representing the Barrington Area Council of Governments. "We stand ready to work with legislators on balanced housing solutions that respect local communities, taxpayers, and long-term planning."

Calling on state lawmakers, DMMC and its co-leaders stressed that the best path forward is collaborative housing solutions that preserve municipal planning authority, provide infrastructure funding, and allow communities the flexibility to address local housing needs.

Supporting Organizations:

DuPage Mayor and Managers Conference

Southwest Conference of Mayors

West Central Municipal Conference

Northwest Municipal Conference

Metro West Council of Government

Lake County Municipal League

McHenry County Council of Government

Barrington Area Council of Government

SOURCE DuPage Mayors and Managers Conference