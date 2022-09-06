Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market: 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Oil & Gas Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

The report extensively covers duplex stainless steel pipe market segmentation by application (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, desalination and water treatment, paper and pulp, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The duplex stainless steel pipe market share growth in the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. The offshore oil industry continues to push oil exploration deeper, which leads to high-pressure conditions and harsh environments. The increase in the storage being employed for oil and gas will drive the application of duplex stainless steel products, such as duplex stainless steel pipes, in the oil and gas industry. Thus, such factors will boost the growth of the oil and gas segment of the global duplex stainless steel pipe during the forecast period.



Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market: Major Growth Drivers

The duplex stainless steel pipe market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Rising industrialization in APAC

Increasing application of duplex stainless steel products in the oil and gas industry

Corrosion resistance and excellent mechanical properties



Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market: Vendor Analysis

The duplex stainless steel pipe market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation and R&D to compete in the market. The duplex stainless steel pipe market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acerinox SA, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Aperam, ArcelorMittal SA, Carpenter Technology Corp., Continental Steel and Tube Co., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., Metline Industries, Nippon Steel Corp., Outokumpu, POSCO, Rolled Alloys Inc., Sandvik AB, thyssenkrupp AG, TISCO, and TUBACEX SA among others.

Acerinox SA - The company offers ACX 900 duplex stainless steel, which is designed to be used in petrochemical industries.



Reasons to Buy Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist duplex stainless steel pipe market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the duplex stainless steel pipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the duplex stainless steel pipe market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of duplex stainless steel pipe market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 114.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acerinox SA, Allegheny Technologies Inc., Aperam, ArcelorMittal SA, Carpenter Technology Corp., Continental Steel and Tube Co., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., JSW STEEL Ltd., Metline Industries, Nippon Steel Corp., Outokumpu, POSCO, Rolled Alloys Inc., Sandvik AB, thyssenkrupp AG, TISCO, and TUBACEX SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Industrials Market " Research Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemical and petrochemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Desalination and water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Desalination and water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Desalination and water treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Desalination and water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Desalination and water treatment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Paper and pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Paper and pulp - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acerinox SA

Exhibit 101: Acerinox SA - Overview



Exhibit 102: Acerinox SA - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Acerinox SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Acerinox SA - Segment focus

10.4 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 105: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 107: ArcelorMittal SA - Key news



Exhibit 108: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

10.5 Carpenter Technology Corp.

Exhibit 110: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 114: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Metline Industries

Exhibit 119: Metline Industries - Overview



Exhibit 120: Metline Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Metline Industries - Key offerings

10.8 Outokumpu

Exhibit 122: Outokumpu - Overview



Exhibit 123: Outokumpu - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Outokumpu - Key news



Exhibit 125: Outokumpu - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Outokumpu - Segment focus

10.9 POSCO

Exhibit 127: POSCO - Overview



Exhibit 128: POSCO - Business segments



Exhibit 129: POSCO - Key news



Exhibit 130: POSCO - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: POSCO - Segment focus

10.10 Sandvik AB

Exhibit 132: Sandvik AB - Overview



Exhibit 133: Sandvik AB - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Sandvik AB - Key news



Exhibit 135: Sandvik AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Sandvik AB - Segment focus

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

Exhibit 137: thyssenkrupp AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: thyssenkrupp AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: thyssenkrupp AG - Key news



Exhibit 140: thyssenkrupp AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: thyssenkrupp AG - Segment focus

10.12 TUBACEX SA

Exhibit 142: TUBACEX SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: TUBACEX SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: TUBACEX SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

