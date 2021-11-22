Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size to Grow by USD 78.07 Mn | Leading Key Players - ArcelorMittal SA, Carpenter Technology Corp., H. Butting GmbH & Co. KG, and More | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

The oil and gas segment is expected to be the leading segment based on application in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing application of duplex stainless steel products in oil and gas industry is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of 3.29%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 78.07 million .

Who are the top players in the market?

ArcelorMittal SA, Carpenter Technology Corp., H. Butting GmbH & Co. KG, JFE Holdings Inc., Metline Industries, Outokumpu Oyj, POSCO Group, Sandvik AB, thyssenkrupp AG, and TUBACEX SA are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Rising industrialization in APAC is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the volatility in raw material prices restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 46% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArcelorMittal SA, Carpenter Technology Corp., H. Butting GmbH & Co. KG, JFE Holdings Inc., Metline Industries, Outokumpu Oyj, POSCO Group, Sandvik AB, thyssenkrupp AG, and TUBACEX SA are some of the major market participants. The rising industrialization in APAC will offer immense growth opportunities.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this duplex stainless steel pipe market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Oil and Gas



Chemical and Petrochemical



Desalination and Water Treatment



Paper and Pulp



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market: Geographical Landscape

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 46% among the other regions. Therefore, the duplex stainless steel pipe market in APAC is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the massive investments in construction industries, especially in developing countries such as China and India, are accelerating the duplex stainless steel pipe market growth in APAC. The duplex stainless steel pipe market share growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The duplex stainless steel pipe market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increasing application of duplex stainless steel products in oil and gas industry as one of the key trends of the market.

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist duplex stainless steel pipe market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the duplex stainless steel pipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the duplex stainless steel pipe market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of duplex stainless steel pipe market vendors

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 78.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.81 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Carpenter Technology Corp., H. Butting GmbH & Co. KG, JFE Holdings Inc., Metline Industries, Outokumpu Oyj, POSCO Group, Sandvik AB, thyssenkrupp AG, and TUBACEX SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

