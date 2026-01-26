DuPont Announces 3rd Annual Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards Program

Applications now being accepted for this awards program recognizing excellence in healthcare packaging initiatives that utilize Tyvek® to help drive and promote continued innovation in sustainability

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it is accepting applications for the 3rd annual global Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards program. The awards program is designed to recognize companies and organizations across the healthcare industry who are embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

The awards program is open to any medical device and/or pharmaceutical manufacturer, sterile packaging manufacturer, healthcare facility, university, material recovery facility, or other healthcare company focused on sustainable packaging made with DuPont™ Tyvek® material. Other criteria include that the initiative or solution be implemented within the last 18 months of the award application entry date and show significant sustainability-focused achievement and resulting metrics.

"The Tyvek® Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards program further supports the Tyvek® Healthcare Packaging team's work to help advance DuPont's global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with global supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions," said Lesley Aulick, global business director, DuPont™ Tyvek® & Typar® Roll Goods. "We are proud and excited to continue to shine a light on advancements in sustainability across the healthcare industry that are being made utilizing Tyvek®."

Interested companies should visit www.Tyvek.com/HCAwards to review more information about the categories and criteria, learn more about previous winners and complete an award application online. The awards application process will be open through May 22, 2026. Following the judging process from a panel of sustainability, healthcare and packaging experts and industry thought leaders, including representatives inside and outside of DuPont, award winners will be announced in conjunction with the Medical Packaging Conference hosted by DuPont in the Fall of 2026 (specific dates and location in North America this year to be announced soon).

