DuPont Announces Healthcare Solutions U.S.-based Manufacturing Sites Now Powered by 100% Renewable Electricity

Covers 12 U.S. manufacturing facilities; advances company's 2035 climate goals

WILMINGTON, Del., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced that its U.S.-based healthcare manufacturing operations are now powered by 100 percent renewable electricity through the purchase of additional Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). This milestone supports DuPont's 2035 Sustainability Goals and its ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Supported by U.S.-sourced renewable electricity generation, approximately 30,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity consumption for these additional 12 manufacturing sites are now matched annually, reducing Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from grid electricity use.

"Powering these additional U.S. healthcare manufacturing facilities with renewable electricity is a meaningful step in advancing our sustainability commitments while enabling a more sustainable healthcare supply chain for the benefit of both our customers and patients," said Dean Childers, Vice President and General Manager, DuPont Healthcare Solutions.

"Achieving 100% renewable electricity at our U.S.-based DuPont healthcare manufacturing facilities further contributes to our decarbonization strategy and RE100 commitment, with more than half of our total DuPont global electricity already sourced from renewables," said Scott J Collick, Chief Sustainability Officer, VP of Sustainability & Regulatory Compliance.

DuPont remains committed to expanding renewable energy use, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and helping customers advance their sustainability goals.

For more information on DuPont's sustainability strategy and progress, visit www.dupont.com/sustainability.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont