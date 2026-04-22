DuPont Announces New 2035 Sustainability Goals

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced its new 2035 Sustainability Goals, outlining how the company will deliver growth through its progress in key impact areas of Sustainable Innovation, Resilient Operations, and People, Partners and Communities — all rooted in Strong Governance.

The 2035 Goals set clear priorities across DuPont's operations, organization and value chain. They are designed to deliver long‑term value for DuPont's stakeholders – including customers, employees, suppliers, communities, and shareholders – by aligning sustainability priorities with business strategy, innovation, commercial and operational excellence.

"These goals reflect how sustainability is embedded in the way we run our businesses and deliver results," said Scott Collick, DuPont Chief Sustainability Officer. "They provide a clear framework for accountability and execution—guiding how we innovate, operate, and partner to solve complex challenges and create long‑term value."

Through Sustainable Innovation, DuPont will commit to achieve a significant majority of the company's revenue through products and solutions that are expected to deliver direct sustainability advantages to our customers, with new offerings designed to provide measurable health, water, or climate benefits. DuPont is also committed to minimizing, eliminating, or avoiding substances of concern in its products, applying Safe and Sustainable by Design (SSbD) principles across the portfolio, and reporting progress toward substance phase‑outs.

Under Resilient Operations, DuPont will build on its strong climate momentum—already delivering greater than 75% reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2019 and more than 55% progress in Scope 3 since 2020—to achieve science-based greenhouse gas reductions across all scopes by 2035. The company will also continue to advance toward net zero emissions by 2050. This goal will be enabled through expanded renewable energy adoption, operational efficiency improvements, and strengthened supplier engagement. DuPont will also embed circular economy principles across its business models by increasing circular content in products and packaging, reducing waste intensity, and strengthening water stewardship at priority sites using globally recognized standards.

Through its focus on People, Partners and Communities, DuPont will continue to prioritize workplace safety, with the goal of zero injuries in total recordable incident rates. The company is also committed to fostering an inclusive workplace where employees feel supported and are empowered to innovate. DuPont will also advance responsible procurement by communicating clear human rights and responsible sourcing expectations for suppliers.

Strong Governance underpins all of DuPont's sustainability efforts, providing accountability, consistency, and alignment across businesses and functions. This approach ensures sustainability is woven into decision‑making and execution at every level of the company.

DuPont will feature its 2035 Goals along with its sustainability progress when it publishes its 2026 Sustainability Report on May 4, 2026. Learn more at DuPont Sustainability.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that address among other things, the purpose, ambitions, commitments, targets, plans, objectives, and results of DuPont's sustainability strategy.

SOURCE DuPont