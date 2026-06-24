DuPont Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

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DuPont

Jun 24, 2026, 16:30 ET

WILMINGTON, Del., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on September 15, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

About DuPont
DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont

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