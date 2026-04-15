DuPont Announces Regularly Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

WILMINGTON, Del., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of twenty cents ($0.20) per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company (par value $0.01 per share) payable on May 29, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

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DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont